Who Needs Revenue When You’ve Got a Great Business Idea?

Like a lot of entrepreneurs, I watch Shark Tank. I think it’s fun to guess what the sharks will do, discuss the merits of the contestants, and keep an ear out for lingo.

One of the things I hear occasionally is that someone is “pre-revenue,” which always makes my ears perk up.

I mean, I get it, not every business makes money right away, but if I were going on a nationally televised show, I think I’d want at least a little something to show to make my case.

Anyway, it was a short walk from “pre-revenue” to this final cartoon.