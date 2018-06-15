About Us   |   Advertise

Who Needs Revenue When You’ve Got a Great Business Idea?

by In Humor 0
0
Shares
|
Print This Article
Email this Article

0
Shares
Email this Article Print This Article

Pre-Revenue Business Cartoon

Like a lot of entrepreneurs, I watch Shark Tank. I think it’s fun to guess what the sharks will do, discuss the merits of the contestants, and keep an ear out for lingo.

One of the things I hear occasionally is that someone is “pre-revenue,” which always makes my ears perk up.

I mean, I get it, not every business makes money right away, but if I were going on a nationally televised show, I think I’d want at least a little something to show to make my case.

Anyway, it was a short walk from “pre-revenue” to this final cartoon.

Comment ▼

Mark Anderson

Mark Anderson Mark Anderson's cartoons appear in publications including Forbes, The Wall Street Journal and Harvard Business Review. His business cartoons are available for licensing at his website, Andertoons.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2018, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap