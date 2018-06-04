Don’t Waste Time! 4 Reasons to Change Your Business Model — Now

Changing your business model can be a tough decision to make, but it’s crucial for some business owners who are in it for the long run. Industries evolve and markets change. Not to mention, your goals and values as an entrepreneur will change over time as well.

In many cases, you’ll need to pivot and change your business model at least once or twice. Here are a few reasons why you might want to make the switch.

Reasons to Change Your Business Model

You’re Unable to Reach Enough Customers

While I say if it’s not broke don’t fix it, if it is broken, you need to figure out which changes you can make to fix it. If you feel like you haven’t been reaching your target audience for some time now, it’s time to switch things up.

Perhaps you are talking to the wrong customer, or the audience you intended on creating value for don’t really care that much about the problem you are trying to help them solve.

Alternatively, your issue could be not having a big enough target market to serve in order to grow and scale your business. Whatever the reason, you’re not getting enough customers to sustain your business and it’s probably affecting your profit and growth.

You need to consider changing your business model so that it can either be more appealing to your target audience or focus on an entirely new audience by reaching their pain points.

Your Intentions Aren’t Specific or Focused

When your intentions and goals aren’t specified, it’s easy to get lost in the shuffle. If you’re trying to serve everyone and your products and services become generalized and no longer unique or valuable.

It’s important to narrow down your focus and offerings and this often means changing your business model.

Start by cutting out what doesn’t or hasn’t been working and dedicate more time and energy to what has been successful.

The Industry Is Changing

Sometimes, external forces that you have no control over can affect your business. If the industry you work in is changing, this may prompt you to change your business model as well.

Online and technology-based industries are constantly changing which is why you must keep up with the curve and diversifyyour business.

The way you made the bulk of your income last year could be a declining trend this year. Or, you may find that your business has more competition now and needs to set a new trend to bring in customers. This could involve making moves like discontinuing a product line, adding a new product or service, or enhancing the value you can provide.

Your Business Isn’t Growing

Lack of business growth can be a huge reason to change your business model and head in another direction. Maybe you feel like you’ve hit a ceiling and can no longer move forward in your business.

If scaling is difficult or near impossible, your business will be unable to grow. In this case, you need to find ways to get your time back and explore more profitable niches.

Your business model should always have room for growth and expansion.

Summary

When you become an entrepreneur, realize that your business model doesn’t have to be set in stone and should probably change and evolve over time.

If something isn’t working or you’re not reaching your audience well enough, that should be a huge red flag that’s it’s time to pivot and change things.

Ask yourself if these 4 reasons could be prompting you to make a change.

