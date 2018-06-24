Shopify Ping Allows you to Manage Your Ecommerce Site from Anywhere

The launch of Shopify Ping will allow merchants on the eCommerce platform to manage their business no matter where they are.

Ping is going to bring together customer conversations and marketing workflows on websites, Facebook Messenger or SMS along with an intelligent assistant called Kit on Apples’s iOS mobile platform. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is going after the mobile segment because half of its 600,000 merchants use the company’s mobile app.

These merchants are in the vast majority of cases small businesses who use the platform to process their eCommerce and in many cases also their retail payment system. With Ping, they will be able to communicate directly with their customers and respond to any demand request or issues on the spot to deliver a superior customer experience.

On the Shopify blog, the company said the goal of Ping is to provide a new way for merchants to run their business. It goes on to say, “Now you can spend less time shuffling between separate tools and more time on what matters most: serving your customers and growing your business.”

Conversations in One Place

With Shopify Ping, all of the conversations you have in your messaging apps will be available in one place under a single mobile app. This will allow you to quickly and easily respond to your customers and build better relationships. And best of all you can do it from anywhere because it is on your mobile device.

Currently, conversations you have on Facebook Messenger, Rep.ai, and Chatkit will be available in a single app.

What About Kit?

Kit is a built-in business assistant which will help you plan, create, and manage your marketing. According to Shopify, Kit will run your Facebook and Instagram ads, email marketing, retargeting campaigns and more based on the information you collect from the messages.

The virtual assistant can also execute complicated workflows including but not limited to product image touch-ups, find new products to add to your inventory and more.

Availability of Shopify Ping

Shopify Ping is available now for free on iOS, and you can download it here. If you have an Android device you will have to wait, but in the meantime, you can sign up here so you will be notified when it launches.