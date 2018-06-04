Graphic Design Secrets Revealed: Trends to Make Your Site Irresistible (INFOGRAPHIC)

Every business owner wants to increase website traffic and engage audiences. Graphic design helps businesses achieve both these goals.
An intuitive and user-friendly design boosts your brand’s identity and entices visitors to keep checking out your site.
But what are some of the new trends in graphic design you should know about? Logo design company Logo Orbit has come up with the top 15 trends in graphic design that will make a splash.
Let’s take a look.
Trends in Graphic Design
Multiple Color Themes
Many brands are experimenting with multiple color themes — a trend expected to gain more popularity this year.
More Social Media Images
Social media has made a huge impact on how customers connect with brands today. Social media images, in particular, are expected to make a big splash in graphic design.
Cropped Typography
For visually stunning effects, cropped typography, or the little sideshow in a graphic design can be the perfect tool.
3D Still Life
Still life has made 3D a more interesting and in-depth concept.
Single Color 3D Elements
Want to make an object stand out from the rest? Try single color 3D, which helps avoid the distraction of contrasting background colors.
Responsive Logos
With mobile becoming the most popular medium for accessing websites, responsive logos are gaining more attention.
Fonts in Handwritten Styles
Fonts in handwritten styles are coming back in style. Not only do they look quirky, they also make the text easy to read.
Two-Toned Images
Many designers are combining halftone printing with a contrasting hue for a greater visual impact.
Retro Color Palettes
Stand out from the crowd with retro hues and combinations that are making a comeback of sorts.
GIFs
GIFs and animation are some of the quirky trends that are becoming popular in graphic design.
Huge Typefaces
Go bold with big typefaces and draw attention to your headlines.
Custom Graphics
Custom graphics are helping businesses look unique and differentiated from competition.
Real Life Photos
Candid shots are appealing because they look more authentic and less glitzy.
Classic Design Styles
With contemporary designs done to death, classic design styles are making a strong comeback.
Atypical Colors
To break the monotony, many designers are experimenting with atypical colors.
To learn more about emerging graphic design trends, check out the infographic below.
Image: LogoOrbit