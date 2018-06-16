Twitter Chat Aims to Transform Veterans into Entrepreneurs

Are you a veteran looking for tips and resources to get your business up and running?

The Small Business Administration (SBA) is hosting the “How to Start and Grow a Business for Veteran Entrepreneurs” Twitter chat on Thursday, June 21, 12:00 pm ET | 9:00 am PT to help you do just that.

The event is in recognition of the U.S. Department of Defense “This is Your Military” initiative. This initiative was launched to connect Americans to their military and it will focus on different themes each month throughout 2018.

Whether you are thinking about starting your very first business or looking to grow your existing one, this Twitter chat will provide the tools and resources you need. Click on the box to go to the SBA Twitter account.

Twitter Chat

Featured Events, Contests and Awards

Webinar: Discover the Key Components of a Stellar Payment Experience

June 19, 2018, Online

Join us live on June 19th at 10am PST/1pm EST for a 30-minute webinar on how to identify the red flags that could be scaring customers away and how to create a stellar payment experience your customers can trust. Register today!

FREE Webinar: Tech Hacks to Grow Your Business in Less Time

June 20, 2018, Online

Join us on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at 1 p.m. EST as speaker Barry Moltz discusses the technology available to make it easy to grow your business, enable you to compete with larger companies, and deliver the optimal customer experience. Topics include: Customer relationship management (CRM), text and email marketing, business automation and more. Register today!

#SBAchat.: How to Start and Grow a Business for Veteran Entrepreneurs

June 21, 2018, Online, Twitter

In recognition of the U.S. Department of Defense “This is Your Military” initiative, join us for a Twitter chat Thursday, June 21, 12:00 pm ET | 9:00 am PT on business tips for veteran entrepreneurs hosted by the U.S. Small Business Administration (@SBAgov). We’ll be sharing tips and resources to help veterans start, grow and succeed in business. Follow along with the hashtag #SBAchat.

Growth & Success Con

September 17, 2018, Online

This small business virtual conference is dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs at all stages who are stuck in the daily grind of building their businesses and struggle to get solid advice and guidance. An amazing panel of experts in various disciplines and business coaches will share tips & tricks on topics including Growth, Marketing, Management & Business Building for Success. Register today!

