Twitter Chat Aims to Transform Veterans into Entrepreneurs

Are you a veteran looking for tips and resources to get your business up and running?
The Small Business Administration (SBA) is hosting the “How to Start and Grow a Business for Veteran Entrepreneurs” Twitter chat on Thursday, June 21, 12:00 pm ET | 9:00 am PT to help you do just that.
The event is in recognition of the U.S. Department of Defense “This is Your Military” initiative. This initiative was launched to connect Americans to their military and it will focus on different themes each month throughout 2018.
Whether you are thinking about starting your very first business or looking to grow your existing one, this Twitter chat will provide the tools and resources you need. Click on the box to go to the SBA Twitter account.
Featured Events, Contests and Awards
Webinar: Discover the Key Components of a Stellar Payment Experience
June 19, 2018, Online
Join us live on June 19th at 10am PST/1pm EST for a 30-minute webinar on how to identify the red flags that could be scaring customers away and how to create a stellar payment experience your customers can trust. Register today!
FREE Webinar: Tech Hacks to Grow Your Business in Less Time
June 20, 2018, Online
Join us on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at 1 p.m. EST as speaker Barry Moltz discusses the technology available to make it easy to grow your business, enable you to compete with larger companies, and deliver the optimal customer experience. Topics include: Customer relationship management (CRM), text and email marketing, business automation and more. Register today!
#SBAchat.: How to Start and Grow a Business for Veteran Entrepreneurs
June 21, 2018, Online, Twitter
In recognition of the U.S. Department of Defense “This is Your Military” initiative, join us for a Twitter chat Thursday, June 21, 12:00 pm ET | 9:00 am PT on business tips for veteran entrepreneurs hosted by the U.S. Small Business Administration (@SBAgov). We’ll be sharing tips and resources to help veterans start, grow and succeed in business. Follow along with the hashtag #SBAchat.
Growth & Success Con
September 17, 2018, Online
This small business virtual conference is dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs at all stages who are stuck in the daily grind of building their businesses and struggle to get solid advice and guidance. An amazing panel of experts in various disciplines and business coaches will share tips & tricks on topics including Growth, Marketing, Management & Business Building for Success. Register today!
More Events
- Buy-Side Risk USA 2018, New York
June 19, 2018, New York, NY
- Supply Chain Leadership Forum USA
June 19, 2018, Dallas, Texas
- Learn About The Latest In Franchising
June 20, 2018, San Jose, CA
- VR Franchise Seminar – Experience the only VR platform for Franchising 2018
June 20, 2018, San Jose, CA
- DigiMarCon Chicago 2018 – Digital Marketing Conference
June 20, 2018, Chicago, Illinois
- TECHSPO Chicago 2018
June 20, 2018, Chicago, ILLINOIS
- DigiMarCon Midwest 2018 – Digital Marketing Conference
June 20, 2018, Chicago, Illinois
- Tech Fair Seattle
June 21, 2018, Seattle, United States
- American Express Summit for Success
June 26, 2018, Washington D.C., DC
- Nexus 2018
June 26, 2018, San Francisco, California
- Insurance AI and Analytics USA 2018, June, Chicago
June 27, 2018, Online
- Get Out Of Debt Before Starting A Business
July 01, 2018, San Diego, CA
- 5th International Conference on Technological Advances in Electrical, Electronics and Computer Engineering (TAEECE2018)
July 05, 2018, Trabzon, Turkey
- WASHINGTON DC BLOCKCHAIN CONFERENCE 2018
July 26, 2018, Washington, United States
- NEW YORK FINTECH WEEK 2018
July 31, 2018, New York, United States
- 2018 #FlipMyFunnel B2B Marketing and Sales Conference
August 08, 2018, Online
- Small Business Expo 2018 – SAN FRANCISCO
August 09, 2018, San Mateo, United States
- SILICON VALLEY FINTECH WEEK 2018
August 13, 2018, Online
- TECHSPO Singapore 2018
August 19, 2018, Singapore, Singapore
- National Ergonomics Conference and ErgoExpo – August 2018 – Paris Las Vegas
August 21, 2018, Las Vegas, USA
More Contests
- Public Vote to Crown America’s Most Unique Small Business Underway
November 08, 2018, http://www.paychex.com/vote?utm_source=contest&utm_medium=press%20release&utm_term=americas-most-unique
This weekly listing of small business events, contests and awards is provided as a community service by Small Business Trends.
You can see a full list of events, contest and award listings or post your own events by visiting the Small Business Events Calendar.
Image: Shutterstock