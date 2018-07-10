10 Tips for Taking Your Social Media Strategy to the Next Level

Chances are, your business is already using social media in some way. But with so many other brands also on those platforms, it can be difficult to stand out. So if you’re looking for ways to step up your game on social media and make more of an impact, check out these tips from members of the online small business community.

Shape Your Social Media Copy with Help from These Companies

To create a social media strategy that gets results, it can help to learn from companies that have already found success on those platforms. In this post on the AMA Consulting Services blog, Andrew Adderley shares some examples of companies that you can learn from.

Boost Engagement in Your Social Marketing Campaigns

Creating great content for social media can only get you so far. You also need to find ways to encourage followers to engage with that content. In this post, Janice Wald of Mostly Blogging provides tips for boosting engagement in your social campaigns. And BizSugar members shared thoughts on the post here.

Learn How the Instagram Algorithm Works

Instagram uses an algorithm to determine which posts show up in which users’ feeds and when. So if you want your content to make an impact, you need to understand a bit about how the algorithm works. Chris Zilles explains in this Social Media HQ post.

And Learn About New Interactive Content Options on Instagram Too

Instagram is reportedly testing a new feature within Instagram Stories that would let brands ask open-ended questions of their followers. You can learn more about the option in this Marketing Land post by Amy Gesenhues and consider how the news might impact your own business.

Market Effectively to Generation Z

If you want to market to members of Generation Z, you need to be able to use social media effectively. The young generation has its own set of habits and preferences when it comes to brands and communicating online. So get some tips for reaching those consumers in this Crowdspring post by Katie Lundin.

Know What to Expect from Facebook Advertising

Facebook has gone through some changes in recent months. So it’s always a good idea for advertisers on the platform to know what to expect from the current landscape. You can gain some insights on the current state of Facebook from this Target Marketing post by Brian Handly.

Do Influencer Marketing on a Budget

If you want to reach beyond your own network online, you might consider working with an influencer within your industry. This doesn’t have to be an expensive strategy either. There are ways to do it on a budget, as Ivana Taylor details in this DIY Marketers post.

Combat the Impact of Fake Reviews

One of the great things about social media and similar sites with crowdsourced content is that customers have the opportunity to share their thoughts and experiences with local businesses. However, some fake or misleading reviews have also surfaced on these sites. Learn how to combat them in this BrightLocal post by Ben Fisher.

Consider Adding Video Content to Your Website

Video content is especially popular on social media. But it can also work on your website in some cases. This Pixel Productions post by Meaghan Yorke explores that pros and cons of including videos on your website. And you can also see commentary from the BizSugar community here.

Monitor the Most Important Content Marketing Metrics

With social media and other forms of content marketing, it’s important that you have metrics in mind to measure the effectiveness of your strategy. In this post, Susan Solovic offers four of the most important content marketing metrics that you should keep an eye on.

