The Really Big List of Marketing Tools for Small Business

Every marketer needs the right tools in order to succeed in running marketing campaigns.
Good tools make your life easier, from blogging tools to research and tracking tools.
Unicorn tools are unique and magnificent time-savers that free you up to focus and prioritize.
Here’s a list of every marketing tool you need updated for 2018.
Every Marketing Tool You Need to Know About in 2018
This mega list of marketing tools is categorized.
Check out tools for automation, email, ads, SEO, SMM, research, analysis and a ton more.
Most of these tools are either free or affordable.
Each tool alone has the power to energize your marketing successes. Together, these tools could add up to your winning formula for making marketing unicorns.
2018 Marketing Tools
1. Site Audience Comparison
- SimilarWeb
- Alexa
- Google Analytics
- Experian
2. Digital Analytics Tools
- Google Analytics
- Google Analytics Premium
- Adobe Analytics
- Kissmetrics
3. SEO Keyword Analysis
- Google AdWords Keyword Planner
- Google Trends
- SEMRush
- Bing Ads
- Übersuggest
4. SEO Rank Checking
- Google Search Console
- SEMRush
- Searchmetrics
- Moz
- Ryte
5. SEO Site Crawling
- Google Search Console
- Ryte
- Screaming Frog
6. SEO Backlink Analysis
- Google Search Console
- SEMRush
- Ahrefs
- Majestic
- LinkResearchTools
7. AdWords Paid Search Analysis
- WordStream
- SEMRush
- SpyFu
- Optmyzr
8. Influencer Outreach and Management
- Buzzsumo
- BuzzStream
- Traackr
- Onalytica
- Lithium
9. Data Management Platforms and Audience Targeting
- Cxense
- Criteo
- Krux
- Neustar
- Oracle
- Adobe Audience Manager
10. Page Engagement Tools
- Clicktale
- Crazy Egg
- Tealeaf
11. Content Management Systems
- Sitecore
- Adobe Experience Manager
- Acquia
- Oracle WebCenter
12. Blogging Tools
- WordPress
- HubSpot
- Movable Type
- ExpressionEngine
- Drupal
13. Content Curation and Authoring Tools
- Evernote
- IFTTT
- Feedly
- Scoop.it
- Cronycle
14. Landing Page Creation and Testing Tools
- Unbounce
- LeadPages
- Instapage
- Optimizely
15. Digital Asset Management
- Adobe Experience Manager
- Wistia
- Vimeo
- Uberflip
- Placeit
16. On-site Push Notifications
- Hello Bar
- BrightInfo
- Sumo
- Evergage
- Bounce Exchange
- SaleCycle
17. Personalization for Ecommerce
- Evergage
- Barilliance
- Marketizator
- SaleCycle
- Monetate
18. Ecommerce Cart Recovery
- Cloud.IQ
- SaleCycle
- Optilead
- Fresh Relevance
- Pure360
19. A/B and Multivariate Testing Tools
- Convert
- Visual Website Optimizer
- Optimizely
- Oracle Maxymiser
- SiteSpect
20. Ecommerce Management
- Magento
- Woo Themes
- Shopify
- PrestaShop
- Actinic
21. Product and Customer Review Tools
- Trustpilot
- Feefo
- Yotpo
- Bazaarvoice
- Reevoo
22. Call Tracking
- Infinity
- Convirza
- ResponseTap
- CallTrackingMetrics
- CallRail
- Nextiva
23. Social Media Publishing Focus
- HootSuite
- Buffer
- SproutSocial
- Viralheat
- FalconSocial
24. Social Media Listening Focus
- SocialMention
- Talkwalker Alerts
- BuzzSumo
- Social Crawlytics
- Sysomos
25. Social Media Campaign Tools
- Shortstack
- Spredfast
- Woobox
- Pagemodo
- Tabfoundry
26. Online Customer Service Tools
- MobileMonkey
- Zendesk
- Help Scout
- Get Satisfaction
- Freshdesk
- Groove
27. Marketing Cloud, CRM and Campaign Management Tools
- HubSpot
- Marketo
- Hatchbuck
- SalesForce
- Oracle Marketing Cloud
- Adobe Marketing Cloud
28. Email Service Providers and Marketing Automation Services
- Aweber
- iContact
- MailChimp
- Constant Contact
- Get Response
- Infusionsoft
- Act-On
29. Facebook Messenger and Chatbot Tools
- MobileMonkey
30. Email Marketing Optimization Tools
- SurveyMonkey
- Polldaddy
- Typeform
Take your marketing strategies to the next level using the tools above.
Over to you; what marketing tools do you swear by?
What other tools that are not in this list have you found most helpful? Feel free to add your thoughts in the comments!
