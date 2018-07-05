The Really Big List of Marketing Tools for Small Business

Every marketer needs the right tools in order to succeed in running marketing campaigns.

Good tools make your life easier, from blogging tools to research and tracking tools.

Unicorn tools are unique and magnificent time-savers that free you up to focus and prioritize.

Here’s a list of every marketing tool you need updated for 2018.

Every Marketing Tool You Need to Know About in 2018

This mega list of marketing tools is categorized.

Check out tools for automation, email, ads, SEO, SMM, research, analysis and a ton more.

Most of these tools are either free or affordable.

Each tool alone has the power to energize your marketing successes. Together, these tools could add up to your winning formula for making marketing unicorns.

2018 Marketing Tools

1. Site Audience Comparison

SimilarWeb

Alexa

Google Analytics

Experian

2. Digital Analytics Tools

Google Analytics

Google Analytics Premium

Adobe Analytics

Kissmetrics

3. SEO Keyword Analysis

Google AdWords Keyword Planner

Google Trends

SEMRush

Bing Ads

Übersuggest

4. SEO Rank Checking

Google Search Console

SEMRush

Searchmetrics

Moz

Ryte

5. SEO Site Crawling

Google Search Console

Ryte

Screaming Frog

6. SEO Backlink Analysis

Google Search Console

SEMRush

Ahrefs

Majestic

LinkResearchTools

7. AdWords Paid Search Analysis

WordStream

SEMRush

SpyFu

Optmyzr

8. Influencer Outreach and Management

Buzzsumo

BuzzStream

Traackr

Onalytica

Lithium

9. Data Management Platforms and Audience Targeting

Cxense

Criteo

Krux

Neustar

Oracle

Adobe Audience Manager

10. Page Engagement Tools

Clicktale

Crazy Egg

Tealeaf

11. Content Management Systems

Sitecore

Adobe Experience Manager

Acquia

Oracle WebCenter

12. Blogging Tools

WordPress

HubSpot

Movable Type

ExpressionEngine

Drupal

13. Content Curation and Authoring Tools

Evernote

IFTTT

Feedly

Scoop.it

Cronycle

14. Landing Page Creation and Testing Tools

Unbounce

LeadPages

Instapage

Optimizely

15. Digital Asset Management

Adobe Experience Manager

Wistia

Vimeo

Uberflip

Placeit

16. On-site Push Notifications

Hello Bar

BrightInfo

Sumo

Evergage

Bounce Exchange

SaleCycle

17. Personalization for Ecommerce

Evergage

Barilliance

Marketizator

SaleCycle

Monetate

18. Ecommerce Cart Recovery

Cloud.IQ

SaleCycle

Optilead

Fresh Relevance

Pure360

19. A/B and Multivariate Testing Tools

Convert

Visual Website Optimizer

Optimizely

Oracle Maxymiser

SiteSpect

20. Ecommerce Management

Magento

Woo Themes

Shopify

PrestaShop

Actinic

21. Product and Customer Review Tools

Trustpilot

Feefo

Yotpo

Bazaarvoice

Reevoo

22. Call Tracking

Infinity

Convirza

ResponseTap

CallTrackingMetrics

CallRail

Nextiva

23. Social Media Publishing Focus

HootSuite

Buffer

SproutSocial

Viralheat

FalconSocial

24. Social Media Listening Focus

SocialMention

Talkwalker Alerts

BuzzSumo

Social Crawlytics

Sysomos

25. Social Media Campaign Tools

Shortstack

Spredfast

Woobox

Pagemodo

Tabfoundry

26. Online Customer Service Tools

MobileMonkey

Zendesk

Help Scout

Get Satisfaction

Freshdesk

Groove

27. Marketing Cloud, CRM and Campaign Management Tools

HubSpot

Marketo

Hatchbuck

SalesForce

Oracle Marketing Cloud

Adobe Marketing Cloud

28. Email Service Providers and Marketing Automation Services

Aweber

iContact

MailChimp

Constant Contact

Get Response

Infusionsoft

Act-On

29. Facebook Messenger and Chatbot Tools

MobileMonkey

30. Email Marketing Optimization Tools

SurveyMonkey

Polldaddy

Typeform

Take your marketing strategies to the next level using the tools above.

Over to you; what marketing tools do you swear by?

What other tools that are not in this list have you found most helpful? Feel free to add your thoughts in the comments!

Republished by permission. Original here.