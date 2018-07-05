New Amazon Program Could Put You in the Package Delivery Business

As the number of shipments by Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) continues to grow, the company is looking to outsource the delivery of those packages. Amazon just announced a new program called Amazon Delivery Service Partners so it can address this demand.

And the new program offers an opportunity for small businesses to be part of one of the most successful ecommerce companies in the world by launching their own delivery service. Amazon is looking for hundreds of entrepreneurs to join the venture.

The program goes hand in hand with Amazon’s plan to make individuals and small businesses part of its ecosystem. Small businesses make up a large percentage of the company’s e-commerce merchants, and extending this concept to the company’s logistics could be an interesting move.

Dave Clark, Amazon’s senior vice president of worldwide operations, explains this thinking in a recent press release. Clark says, “Customer demand is higher than ever and we have a need to build more capacity. As we evaluated how to support our growth, we went back to our roots to share the opportunity with small-and-medium-sized businesses. We are going to empower new, small businesses to form in order to take advantage of the growing opportunity in e-commerce package delivery.”

Amazon Delivery Service Partners Program

Amazon will offer entrepreneurs full support to ensure you succeed as an owner.

It all starts with a three-week comprehensive training. From the time you start your application until you get your business up and running could take anywhere from one to six months, Amazon says. This will depend on your availability and the number of opportunities in your area.

The setup process includes exclusive deals Amazon has negotiated for startup assets as well as business management services as you move forward. This includes top-in class third-party providers for everything from Amazon-branded vehicles customized for delivery to discounts on vehicle leases, maintenance, fuel, insurance, professional uniforms, accounting services, legal support and more.

Amazon says individuals can start their delivery service with as little as $10,000. And if you are an eligible military veteran, the company has set up a $1 million fund with $10K reimbursements.

As far as earning potential, owners can make anywhere from $75k to $300K in annual profits. This, of course, will depend on the number of vehicles you operate. Owners can expect to oversee 20 to 40 Amazon-branded vehicles responsible for delivering packages to customers from one of 75 Amazon delivery stations.

Amazon expects its owners to set up their businesses, build their teams, deliver packages, create their team culture and grow their businesses.

Local Employment Opportunities

When fully operational, Amazon expects its owners to hire 40 to 100 employees. For local small business owners, this is a possible way to provide opportunities for their community.

You can download the full brochure here (PDF) or get started here.