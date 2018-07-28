Are You Embarrassed by Your Video Marketing Efforts? Don’t Miss This Virtual Conference

If you are using video as part of your marketing strategy, #CouchCon wants you to pull up a chair and join the virtual conference on Tuesday, August 14, 2018.

You will learn how to optimize video marketing with experts from Wistia, HubSpot, LinkedIn, Unbounce, Buffer and others.

The conversation will include Wistia CEO Chris Savage, who will discuss new ways you should think about video, the marketing funnel and opportunities you might be missing out on.

The virtual conference will also cover conversion optimization, email marketing, social media, content strategy and more.

So make sure to click the register button and get your favorite couch, desk or lounge chair ready.

CouchCon by Wistia: The Free Virtual Deep-Dive into Marketing

August 14, 2018, Online

CouchCon – a virtual conference on all things video marketing. Wistia's lined up 13 industry leaders who've used video to solve some of their biggest marketing challenges and are eager to share how you can do the same. From creating successful video campaigns to engaging with your audience, each session is designed to help provide marketers like you with advanced techniques to take your video marketing game to the next level.

WEBINAR August 15, 2PM ET (11AM PT): How Mobile Ate the Web – and 7 Ways Small Businesses Can Capitalize

August 15, 2018, Online

Browsing via mobile devices has overtaken and now exceeds desktop computer browsing. Sadly, most marketers and business owners still look at their company web presence using desktop devices – but that’s not what most of their visitors are seeing! Visitors are seeing it through mobile devices. In this webinar we’ll explore how users find and get to businesses using mobile devices. We’ll look at the latest trends, and whether your business needs them or should ignore them, including:

AMP (accelerated mobile pages), progressive Web apps vs true mobile apps, mobile templates vs responsive websites, the search engine “knowledge panel” for your business, the mobile-first Google index, leveraging third party reviews and their impact on mobile visitors, and much more. Join us on August 15, 2PM ET (11AM PT) by registering today!

Growth & Success Con

September 17, 2018, Online

This small business virtual conference is dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs at all stages who are stuck in the daily grind of building their businesses and struggle to get solid advice and guidance. An amazing panel of experts in various disciplines and business coaches will share tips & tricks on topics including Growth, Marketing, Management & Business Building for Success. Register today!

