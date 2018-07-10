10 Essential BlackBerry Apps for Small Business Users

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) has long been considered a staple for small business users.

Top BlackBerry Apps for Small Business

Here’s a list of 10 of the essential apps for your BlackBerry device that can make your company run more smoothly.

Evernote

Whether you actually run an Internet based business or a brick-and-mortar with a web presence, you’ll need to take a good look at this online scheduling/ calendar app. This is a great tool for taking notes, sharing memos, making lists and doing all those other things that allow you to move forward in business.

The latest feature called Spaces allows you to corral a team’s ideas to one area. Plans start with Evernote Basic that’s free.

Skype

If you’ve got a BlackBerry, this is a great way to keep in touch with suppliers, clients and members of your team. The Instant Messaging feature compliments the video but also works great as a way to stay on top of time sensitive projects. Skype-to-Skype calls are possible with the Blackberry version.

Skype for Business is free and you can include up to 10 people in a meeting without a subscription.

BlackBerry Messenger

This one provides chats and voice notes plus picture sharing a much more. Great if everyone on the team has a Blackberry since it rests on their famous security platform.

Google Sync for BlackBerry

Lots of small business people love Google calendar and contacts. Being able to use the Google Sync BlackBerry app will let you sync up your smart phone and desktop so you’re always in the loop.

WordPress

It’s great when these BlackBerry apps mimic the web version closely. This one allows you to change your webpages and post comments. You can even manage comments when you’re on the road.

It’s a great way to stay on top of your branding and it’s free.

Print My Files

One of the best reasons to have a Blackberry is they allow you to do everything you can at your desk when you’re away from it. You can use the Wi-Fi connection to print files from your smart phone with this handy app.

Print My Files lists for $8.99.

SayIT

Great for the small business that’s based online with an international target audience. This digital personal assistant comes with a translator that works with 25 languages and an encyclopedia.

Find Near Me

If you’re looking to close a sale and want to find a restaurant that impresses, this app can help you when you don’t know where to go for dinner. This is the app designed for Blackberry. It can help you find a variety of different places that are nearby that you might not be familiar with.

Hide Files and Folders for BlackBerry 10

If you’re still using a Classic smartphone with the Blackberry 10 OS, this privacy tool might be right for you. You can hide your documents in the SD card or the memory.

Great for the small business that needs to share devices. At $7.99, this is another Blackberry app that won’t break the bank.

Business Card Reader

Believe it or not, there are still loads of small businesses that hand out business cards. Load these right into your smartphone with the Business Card Reader for BlackBerry. The text recognition technology and camera place these right into the address book on your device.