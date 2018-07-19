Secrets of Better Content Creation Revealed: Use these 10 Tools

Every digital marketer understands the importance of content for their success.

The top 3 percent of your content result in 95 percent of the traffic, awareness, leads and sales. These are your content marketing unicorns.

Behind those unicorn brands is valuable, unique and relevant content that makes them stand out in the sea of donkeys.

In fact, in any successful digital marketing campaign, there is some magical content creation behind it.

Creating unicorn content is one of the biggest challenges for content marketing success.

Content Creation Tools

With the help of these marketing tools, you can ease up the burden of curating and creating top unicorn content.

1. BuzzSumo

BuzzSumo is a tool for research, monitoring and generating content ideas.

It is particularly used to find content that is mostly searched and shared on social media. It helps you discover topics by entering a keyword, a domain or an author’s name.

2. Portent’s Content Idea Generator

Portent’s Content Idea Generator will help you generate catchy titles, headlines and topics.

So if you’re running out of fresh content to write about, this easy-to-use tool can do magic.

3. Google Alerts

Nothing but the search engine giant, Google, generated Google Alerts.

It is particularly designed as a notification service that alerts subscribers, through email, for new results including web pages, blogs, newspaper articles, and scientific research – everything that matches the search terms of the user.

What can you do with Google Alerts?

Keep track of your business sector news.

Stay updated with your competitors.

4. Quora

Quora is a Q&A site where people can ask a question and get answers from other users.

Fortunately, Quora allows you to develop new ideas that will resonate with your audience.

What can you do with Quora?

You can ask questions that target a specific group of Quora users.

You are able to search for questions related to the topic of your business.

You are allowed to spend some credits so your questions will get on the front page where more people can view it.

5. Reddit

Reddit offers a comment section that is open to every culture and sub-culture. It reaches millions of people every day because it has something for everyone.

Whether you’re interested in video games, sports, literature, Reddit has it.

And if you’re looking for inspiration on what to write about, Reddit is your secret weapon.

What can you do with Reddit?

It allows interaction towards different users and user-generated content.

It gives you ideas on the latest news and updates for your content marketing.

It allows you to perform interviews: e.g reddit/r/iAma.

6. Grammarly

Grammarly is a free online proofreading, grammar checker and plagiarism online checker tool. It corrects errors with spelling, grammar, word choice, punctuation and other writing mistakes.

This tool helps you become a better writer, and comes in handy when working with teams including non-native English speakers.

7. Google Docs

If you’re collaborating with your team to create a new piece of content for your blog, Google Docs could be your best friend.

With its easy formatting, editing and offline access features, it’ll save you time to organize and perfect your work!

What can you do with Google Docs?

It allows you to write faster with its research tools.

It allows you to create and edit text documents in the web browser.

It allows many people to work at the same time.

It lets you see other users’ work changes with every change saved automatically.

8. Canva

If you’re a startup or a small business who don’t have enough budget to hire a graphic designer to make ad creative for your campaigns, you’re in luck because of Canva.

Canva is a free graphic design tool that helps you design social media graphics for any platform. It gives you access to millions of images, fonts, and graphics.

What do I love about Canva?

It’s user-friendly! It has an easy-to-use drag and drop interface.

It gives you access to tons of images and fonts.

You can directly share your content to social media by using its share option.

9. Giphy

Need a quick GIF for your social media posts? Giphy is a search engine which allows users to look for animated GIF files.

You can simply search for an animated GIF that you can use on social, or just drop in a Youtube video file, select the desired time range to create your customized GIF.

10. Unsplash

If you’re looking for stunning visuals for your blog, there are a number of places where you can get amazing pictures for free.

One of them that has a large collecton of free high resolution photos is Unsplash.

Unsplash is tagged as the world’s leading photography website by CNET, Forbes, Entreprenuer Magazine, Medium and The Next Web.

What can you do with Unsplash?

Get copyright-free photography.

Access 70,000 contributing photographers.

Access 5 billion photo impressions every month.

Are you using any of these tools? Any you’d add to the essential toolbox?

Originally published in Inc.com