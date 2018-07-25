If your small business has an online presence, content marketing has to be part of your overall online marketing strategy. But creating the content which resonates with your audience and marketing it so it can reach as many people as possible is a challenge.

A new infographic by Branex, titled “7 Biggest Challenges of Content Marketing That Every Content Marketer Should Be Aware of” highlights some of the most common challenges you have to overcome to benefit from the content you create.

For small business owners who create their own content, addressing the seven points in the infographic will go a long way to bringing better returns in their content marketing efforts.

On the official Branex blog, the company points out content marketing has become increasingly more important as the number of people who spend time online continues to grow. The post explains, “Content marketing is a powerful tool that helps you grow your brand awareness, brand loyalty, customers, and sales. From quality vs quantity to creativity vs SEO debate, there are many challenges for content marketers.”

What are the Content Marketing Challenges?

The first one on the list is producing content that resonates with your target audience. In order to guarantee content marketing success, you have to thoroughly research and find out what your users want to read. Based on your findings, you create the content.

When you are ready to create the content, you have to balance search engine optimization (SEO) with creativity. Finding the right balance is key to keep both your readers and the search engines happy.

The third challenge in the infographic is to understand the pain points of your audience. The content you create has to solve a problem for your readers and deliver value. And once you start solving their problems on a regular basis, you will establish credibility and become an authority in your field.

The Benefits of Using Content Marketing

According to the infographic, content marketing is cheaper. In fact, it is 62% cheaper than traditional methods of advertising while it generates three times the leads.

Businesses who use content marketing report six times the conversion rate compared to those who don’t use it. And the adoption rate is now almost the same for B2B and B2C businesses, with 91 and 86 percent respectively.

When it comes to consumers, 90% find the content they read useful and another 82% say they feel positive about a company after they read a tailored content.

Businesses feel content marketing is more effective and that it generates better results than advertising on TV (62%) and magazines (72%).

You can look at the rest of the top challenges of content marketing in the infographic below.