Thinking About Digital Signage for your Small Business? Try These 10 Options

Digital signage can be rather expensive. But it does offer plenty of benefits for small businesses, including the ability to easily change up messages and catch customers’ attention as they pass by. Luckily, there are some affordable solutions out there that even the smallest Main Street businesses can take advantage of. Here are some different solutions to consider that would work for businesses with all different types of budgets.

Digital Signage Solutions

Stewart LED Signs

These LED signs from Stewart Signs consist of many tiny LED lights, so they can show basically any type of image or animation you come up with. This type of sign can get a bit pricier than other solutions. Those interested can request a custom quote or design. But it could be worth it for businesses that are very visually oriented or really want to get people’s attention with custom animations. LED lighting is also fairly energy efficient.

Signtronix Combination Lighted and LED Signs

This option from Signtronix offers both a traditional lighted sign and an LED sign. So you can show your business logo or a classic visual that you want to communicate all the time, along with a LED message that you can change regularly.

Webstaurantstore Scrolling LED Sign

For restaurants, bars or lounges, this simple scrolling sign from Webstaurantstore can display a welcome message or a short list of specials for the day. At $180, it comes with a remote, 16 display colors and built-in trivia games.

Adaptive Outdoor LED Displays

Adaptive offers a line of LED signs that you can put up outside of your business to display full color messages and animations. It comes in a few different versions, depending on how sophisticated you want those animations to appear. It also comes with a built-in editor so you can create and even pre-schedule messages based on promotions, holidays or special events.

Signs Plus Mobile Signs

If you want your message to be seen around town, rather than just in front of your business, you could consider a mobile solution like this one from Signs Plus. It uses LED lights and can display custom animation while hooked to the back of your truck on an aluminum trailer. It also comes in black and white and full color. This could be especially helpful for businesses that are a little off the main drag.

E Display Inc. Window Projection

If you don’t have space for an actual sign out in front of your business, but you do have a window, you could use this solution from E Display Inc. It essentially projects your message onto a window, so you don’t need the physical sign at all. It just requires a projector, media player and special film in order to work. And you can use it to display images, custom graphics or videos.

Skykit

A different type of signage, Skykit offers a solution that lets you add displays to different screens around your business, whether it’s showing sale information at a retail store or sharing news internally around your office. Essentially, you can share your messaging on computers, TVs or other screens so that it gets to all your customers or team members. There are custom pricing models, but they offer a basic plan in addition to the enterprise plan.

ScreenCloud

ScreenCloud is another solution that lets you simply broadcast specific content to screens around your business. For example, you can display videos, promotional images or even social media feeds on computers or TVs. It works with hardware you might already have, like Amazon Fire TV Stick and Google Chromebit. So you can use to to display positive Yelp reviews about your business or even commercials that showcase your restaurant, store or other type of business. Prices start at just $20 per screen per month.

Electro-Matic Outdoor LED Signs

This LED sign solution from Electro-Matic features a modular design, an exterior that’s made to stand up to the harshest elements and the lowest energy use of any electronic message signage on the market. It also comes with free design software to help you create custom images and animations to display on your sign, and it offers more than 8.6 billion color and shade combinations.

Displays2Go Commercial Digital Signage Stand

This product from Displays2Go runs for about $590 and comes on a stand. So it can be great for hospitality or event based businesses where you might want to share interactive displays with customers or visitors. You can play slideshows or videos or even insert a USB drive with your preferred content.