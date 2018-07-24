Dress for Success Tips -- What You Can Learn from a Billionaire's Threads

“Dress for success” is a well-known adage, but the meaning has evolved in today’s digital economy. A new infographic by Fundera provides some insights with actionable tips to improve your wardrobe.

Titled, “Dress For Success: 8 Attire Tips from Famous Business Icons” the infographic looks at the style choices of business leaders and the advice they offer regarding attire.

It is fair to say once you achieve the level of success of some of the people in this infographic, you can basically wear whatever you want. For a small business owner just starting out, this may not be possible in some industry segments.

If you are a lawyer, an accountant or belong to another industry which requires formal attire, meeting your first client dressed like Mark Zuckerberg could possibly result in losing business — and credibility. But if you are in a creative field or perhaps a programmer, web developer or run another similar business in the tech sector, you may get away with it.

The age of your client can also play a role in how you dress. While the vast majority of millennials will not mind if you come in a t-shirt and jeans, a baby boomer might take offense.

As Meredith Wood, Editor-in-Chief for the official Fundera blog, explains, what you wear does matter because it can impact the work you do and how you are perceived by your colleagues.

She goes on to say, “Every office place is unique, but keeping tried and true business fashion tips in mind can help you dress in a way that helps you do your best work and make the best impression possible. With a few simple best practices in mind, you can build a wardrobe that feels true to yourself and that helps you excel at your career.”

Dress for Success Tips

The advice in the infographic comes from eight well-known business leaders in very different industries.

It starts with Mark Zuckerberg, who is famous for wearing the same outfit day after day. His gray t-shirt and jeans have become as recognizable as his brand.

Dressing like Zuckerberg will not work for everyone, but if you are in an industry where it can work, this is what Zuckerberg recommends. He says, “Increase your effectiveness in the office by minimizing low-impact decisions.”

The next advice will make sense to the majority of the small business owners while running their companies. Tyler Haney, CEO of Outdoor Voices, says the clothes you wear should be influenced by the work you do.

If you are the customer-facing person of your company, dress in attire your clients would expect in your particular industry. This is especially important for the first meeting because you can only make a first impression once.

Another great piece of advice comes from Elon Musk, a man who wears many different hats. According to Musk, your wardrobe should be as varied as the different professional hats you wear.

For small business owners, who wear many different hats, this is great advice. Dressing according to the task you are about to carry out can make you and the people you are about to meet more comfortable.

The rest of the people on the list are Diane Von Furstenberg, Kathryn Minshew, Ariana Huffington, Jeff Bezos and Oprah Winfrey.

You can see what they have to say about the clothes they wear in the infographic below.