I’m a big fan of cartoons, comics, sci-fi, and the like, but I have to say I’ve never been tempted to read, much less write, fan fiction.

I can appreciate people wanting to put their own spin on their favorite characters, but maybe because I’m already working in a creative field, I’ve always been happy with just garden variety existing content.

Still, “fan fiction” is too fun a term to ignore, so I twisted it for this cartoon.