Standing Out at a Trade Show Doesn’t Have to be Hard, Read These 7 Tips

Online marketing is attractive for its cost-efficiency and sheer potential reach, but sometimes, it’s outclassed by traditional marketing strategies. Though mistakenly seen as a dying industry, trade shows are as popular as ever, and they have the potential to be even more valuable than their online marketing counterpart strategies — so long as you know what you’re doing.

Why Trade Shows Are Still Valuable

If you’re wondering why trade shows are still valuable, we get it. trade shows can be expensive — usually a hundred to a few hundred dollars per square foot of space, depending on your industry and the nature of the event.

But consider the distinct advantages:

One-on-one interactions. At a trade show, you don’t have to collect leads from random traffic on the internet or use emails and phone calls to try to make a sale. Instead, you can meet with new leads, prospects, and contacts face-to-face — and gain the ability to forge a much stronger connection.

Location density. At a trade show, everything in your industry is concentrated in one location. You'll have access to news, announcements, prospective customers, and competitors, making it valuable no matter what your goals are.

How to Stand Out at Your First Trade Show

That said, you’ll have to deal with hundreds, or even thousands of other attendees at this event. How are you going to stand out?

Do your research ahead of time. First, do your research on the event ahead of time. What type of attendants are they expecting? How many are there going to be? What kind of competition will be there? The better you know your target audience, and the more intimately you know the venue and event, the more specifically you’ll be able to focus your marketing efforts.

If you can follow these strategies, and maybe invent a few of your own, you can stand out no matter how packed the venue is. Put some time and thought into your marketing materials, and have your salespeople ready to be on their A game.