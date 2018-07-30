Hop Brings Conversations — Not Clutter — to Your Company Email

Throughout the last several years, plenty of new communication apps and platforms have launched under the claim of replacing or “fixing” email. But it’s estimated that nearly 300 billion emails will be sent per day throughout this year. So it seems that email isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

So rather than claiming to be the next alternative to email, Hop is a new communication service that works WITH email. You can create an account with your existing email address and then simply use it as a way to organize your communication and make sending messages easier and more in line with the communication methods of today.

Reasons to Check Out the Hop Communication App

Here are some of the reasons why Hop is a solution that might help your business communicate more effectively.

Integrates Right into Your Email Account

As a business owner, you’ve probably already downloaded tons of communication apps and services. And all of those different accounts can be tough to manage.

The fact of the matter is, you’re always going to use email. It’s what your colleagues, partners and customers all use. So instead of replacing it, Hop is just looking to improve the experience.

Founder Dvir Ben-Aroya said in a phone interview with Small Business Trends, “There have been a lot of companies through the years who have tried to kill or reinvent email. But email is still the top communication method. So we thought we could just introduce some changes that make email easier and more intuitive.”

Allows You to Seamlessly Collaborate

But unlike traditional email, Hop makes group conversations and project management easier. It’s not a project management app like Asana or Trello. But it does allow you to start group threads that you can easily monitor and collaborate on documents and other projects.

Manages Communication with Team Members and Others in One Spot

Other communication apps like Slack and Basecamp offer plenty of intuitive features for team collaboration. But when you’re working with clients or people outside of your company, that communication gets complicated. So Hop allows you to collaborate easily within your email account and then use the same platform when you need to send an email to a client. You won’t need to ask anyone to download a new program in order to communicate with you, since they already have an email address.

Offers Organization Features

One of the main benefits of Hop is the way it organizes your email. You can save high priority messages and contacts who you interact with regularly. You can also see your whole message history with a particular person or group quickly, and see all of your relevant files and calendar events along your sidebar for easy access.

Integrates Instant Messaging Features

In addition to the practical features available in Hop, there’s also a layout that makes it seem much more like an instant message or chat platform, along with fun features like gifs and emoji.

Ben-Aroya says, “It takes a communication method that really hasn’t changed much since its inception and makes it much less formal.”

Offers Mobile, Desktop and Web Availability

Currently, Hop is available as a free download in the App Store and Google Play. It’s also in advanced beta in the desktop and web versions. Those who are interested in checking out the web version can sign up here.