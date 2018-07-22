How to Create an Email Newsletter for Your Retail Business (INFOGRAPHIC)

A new infographic from email marketing platform moosend.com looks to help you create the ultimate newsletter with a checklist of things you should include. Appropriately titled “The Ultimate Retail Email Newsletter Checklist,” the infographic has some suggestions for how you can make your newsletter stand out.

An email newsletter lets your business connect with your customers, establish yourself as an expert in your field and build a long-term relationship with your audience. But creating the right newsletter takes some doing.

Does Email Marketing Still Work?

Yes, it does, and it has some great ROI. But in order to make it successful, you have to personalize and optimize your email campaigns.

According to eMarketer, the share of total revenue attributed to email marketing rose from 17% in 2016 to 21% in 2017.

How to Create an Email Newsletter

In an official post on the moosend blog, content writer Ine Alexakis says you need to make the emails you create count and not make mistakes. With that in mind, here is the checklist to help you make that happen.

Create the Best Content

It all starts with getting your content in tip-top shape. This means a well-edited email that is coherent and cohesive without typos.

Alexakis says, “Spelling and punctuation play an important role in every published document and online newsletter campaigns are no exception.” If there are mistakes in your newsletter, it won’t be farfetched for readers to connect them with how you run your business.

Other suggestions in this section of the infographic include adding personalization, A/B testing, sending from a “reply to” account and occasionally sending from different email addresses depending on the occasion.

Target the Right Audience

Send your newsletter to the right lists and segments. As Alexakis says, you can’t be all things to all people, so choose the segments carefully.

While on the subject of reaching out, make sure you always update your lists and check to see your contacts are opted-in.

Tweak for Best Results

In this stage of creating your newsletter, you need to do some more tweaking and make sure your images and overall layout are uniform.

Add standardized buttons, customize the title, check your links and have your alt-tags in place.

You also have to optimize your content to make it usable on different platforms, including being smartphone and tablet friendly.

Have a look at the infographic below for the rest of the checklist.