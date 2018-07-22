HubSpot Marketing Hub Starter is a Small Business Marketing Tool for Beginners

Small business marketing is not as simple as used to be, and the constantly shifting technological landscape may be partly to blame.

HubSpot’s new Marketing Hub Starter has been created to simplify the process for small business owners.

According to HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS), the Marketing Hub Starter platform was specifically designed with small businesses in mind. With this new solution, businesses will have access to all of their marketing tools in one platform. At the same time, HubSpot is going to be offering comprehensive marketing solutions that are more affordable.

Kipp Bodnar, CMO of HubSpot, explained the challenges small businesses face when it comes to deploying their marketing strategy.

In a recent release, Bodnar said, “Historically, small businesses looking for an economical way to get started with marketing have had to cobble together disparate point solutions to perform tasks like sending emails and targeting ads. Unfortunately, what they save in dollars they often lose in time spent trying to connect and manage all of those systems.”

HubSpot Marketing Hub Starter Features

Powered by HubSpot’s free CRM, Marketing Hub Starter removes the need to manage disconnected tools and data on different platforms. This means you will have more time to actually market your business.

You can now convert traffic into leads with ads and forms while engaging with your audience with personalized email marketing.

The email marketing includes drag-and-drop email editor and post-send analytics. And according to HubSpot, the reporting goes beyond email opens and clicks. It tracks returning contacts, top personas, engagement over time, ad performance, and more.

The integrated tools include forms, lead ads, email marketing, list segmentation, HubSpot CRM, and reports.

Marketing Hub Starter comes with all these tools and it is now available starting at $50 per month for 1,000 contacts. There are additional tiers for companies with more contacts.

What is HubSpot?

HubSpot offers inbound marketing and sales software to help organizations attract visitors, convert leads, and close customers. HubSpot provides a comprehensive marketing solution for today’s digital and ecommerce businesses.

In addition to tools for email, websites, SEO, marketing automation, landing pages, analytics, social media and blogging, it also provides free education in its academy.

You can take the new academy lesson for Marketing Hub Starter here.