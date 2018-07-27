About Us   |   Advertise

His Deep Fear of Desk Toys Stemmed from a Terrible Childhood Incident

Newton's Cradle Business Cartoon

My office is filled with all manner of tchotchke.

I’ve got spacehips and superheroes, cars and stuffed animals, robots, monsters, and Lego versions of all of the above. The one office toy I’ve never considered, however, is that swinging ball thingy, better known as Newton’s Cradle.

It’s neat and all, but, frankly, it’s a bit overdone. What office doesn’t have at least one?

Anyway, one day I was thinking about it and this weird little cartoon came to me. So I guess technically I have one in my office now, but only kind of.

Mark Anderson

Mark Anderson Mark Anderson's cartoons appear in publications including Forbes, The Wall Street Journal and Harvard Business Review. His business cartoons are available for licensing at his website, Andertoons.com.

