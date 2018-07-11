About Us   |   Advertise

New Nokia X5 Phone May be Perfectly Priced for Budget Conscious Small Businesses

Nokia X5 Phone Due Out Soon -- With a Low to Midrange Price

Nokia (NYSE: NOK) may soon be in the news again with a new low-priced phone perfect for budget minded small businesses. HMD Global has started licensing the brand with a view toward providing more affordable devices. The Nokia X5 or Nokia 5.1 Plus is the latest budget smartphone looking to make a splash in a crowded segment.

Nokia X5

The announcement of the X5 has not been officially made by the company to the Western press, but Techradar and other outlets are reporting there was a teaser posted by HMD on Weibo, a Chinese microblogging site. This might be a hint by the company it will only be available in that market.

However, Techradar is also reporting the phone would be marketed under the name 5.1 Plus if it becomes available outside of China. Techradar has reported there will be an official announcement on July 11 along with images of what the phone will look like.

Nokia and the Budget Smartphone Segment

HMD Global has introduced a range of affordable smartphones to once again build the Nokia brand.

During the announcement of a new line of phones in May of this year, Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer  for HMD Global, explained why the company is making budget phones. He said, “We are encouraged by the response that we are getting to our products. With our renewed portfolio, you can now enjoy a premium smartphone experience without paying a premium on the price.”

The Specs

Without an official announcement, the specs are based on earlier leaks of the Nokia 5.1 Plus.

  • Processor –MediaTek octa-core chipset
  • Display – 5.9-inch HD+ display
  • Cameras – 13MP and 5MP
  • Memory – 3, 4 or 6GB of RAM
  • Storage – 32 or 64GB
  • Battery – 3,000mAh battery
  • Connectivity – 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth
  • Operating System – Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box

The Price

According to Techradar, this is a low to mid-range phone depending on the configuration, such as memory and storage options. The low-end variant is slated to start at around $120 and it can go as high as $150.

However, it’s important to note, the only thing which has been confirmed by the company is the launch date.

Image: HMD Global

Michael Guta

Michael Guta is a Staff Writer for Small Business Trends focusing on business systems, gadgets and other small business news. He has a background in information and communications technology coordination.

One Reaction

  1. Aira Bongco

    Aira Bongco
    July 12, 2018 at 3:51 am

    This is great. I guess they are targeting the lower market once again.

    Reply

