Upcoming Verizon Webinar Set to School Small Businesses on Taking Advantage of Mobile

With mobile browsing now surpassing desktop browsing, you should attend the next Verizon Business Markets Small Business Webinar Series presented by Small Business Trends CEO and founder Anita Campbell.
Aptly titled, “How Mobile Ate the Web — and 7 Ways Small Businesses Can Capitalize,” the webinar will take place on August 15, 2018 at 2 PM ET (11 AM PT).
Cambell will be exploring ways in which you can make your business more accessible on mobile devices. Including looking at the latest trends such as AMP (accelerated mobile pages), Progressive Web apps vs. true mobile apps, mobile templates vs. responsive websites, and much more!
Campbell brings years of experience as an online publisher and entrepreneur running a website with 2.5 million monthly visitors and will share her knowledge with those attending.
Featured Events, Contests and Awards
WEBINAR August 15, 2PM ET (11AM PT): How Mobile Ate the Web – and 7 Ways Small Businesses Can Capitalize
August 15, 2018, Online
Browsing via mobile devices has overtaken and now exceeds desktop computer browsing. Sadly, most marketers and business owners still look at their company web presence using desktop devices – but that’s not what most of their visitors are seeing! Visitors are seeing it through mobile devices. In this webinar we’ll explore how users find and get to businesses using mobile devices. We’ll look at the latest trends, and whether your business needs them or should ignore them, including:
AMP (accelerated mobile pages), progressive Web apps vs true mobile apps, mobile templates vs responsive websites, the search engine “knowledge panel” for your business, the mobile-first Google index, leveraging third party reviews and their impact on mobile visitors, and much more. Join us on August 15, 2PM ET (11AM PT) by registering today!
Growth & Success Con
September 17, 2018, Online
This small business virtual conference is dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs at all stages who are stuck in the daily grind of building their businesses and struggle to get solid advice and guidance. An amazing panel of experts in various disciplines and business coaches will share tips & tricks on topics including Growth, Marketing, Management & Business Building for Success. Register today!
More Events
- Boost Your Brand Power through Your LinkedIn Profile
July 12, 2018, Sunnyvale, Calif.
- 2018 Annual City Club Business Tech Conference and Expo
July 18, 2018, Los Angeles
- 5 Keys To Successful Influencer Marketing
July 19, 2018, Online
- Business & Entrepreneur Networking Mixer
July 25, 2018, New York
- WASHINGTON DC BLOCKCHAIN CONFERENCE 2018
July 26, 2018, Washington D.C.
- NEW YORK FINTECH WEEK 2018
July 31, 2018, New York
- 2018 #FlipMyFunnel B2B Marketing and Sales Conference
August 08, 2018, Online
- Small Business Expo 2018 – SAN FRANCISCO
August 09, 2018, San Mateo, Calif.
- SILICON VALLEY FINTECH WEEK 2018
August 13, 2018, Online
- Nashville Lifestyles Women in Business
August 14, 2018, Nashville, Tenn.
- TECHSPO Singapore 2018
August 19, 2018, Singapore
- National Ergonomics Conference and ErgoExpo – August 2018 – Paris Las Vegas
August 21, 2018, Las Vegas, Nev.
- TECHSPO Sydney 2018
August 22, 2018, Sydney, AU
- DigiMarCon New Zealand 2018 – Digital Marketing Conference
August 22, 2018, Sydney, AU
- DigiMarCon Australia 2018 – Digital Marketing Conference
August 22, 2018, Sydney, AU
- The Sales Development Conference San Francisco August 30th 2018 Tenbound
August 30, 2018, San Francisco, Calif.
- TECHSPO London 2018
September 05, 2018, London
- DigiMarCon Europe 2018 – Digital Marketing Conference
September 05, 2018, London
- DigiMarCon UK 2018 – Digital Marketing Conference
September 05, 2018, London
- HR Technology Conference and Exposition
September 11, 2018, Online
More Contests
- Public Vote to Crown America’s Most Unique Small Business Underway
November 08, 2018
This weekly listing of small business events, contests and awards is provided as a community service by Small Business Trends.
You can see a full list of events, contest and award listings or post your own events by visiting the Small Business Events Calendar.