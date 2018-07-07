Upcoming Verizon Webinar Set to School Small Businesses on Taking Advantage of Mobile



With mobile browsing now surpassing desktop browsing, you should attend the next Verizon Business Markets Small Business Webinar Series presented by Small Business Trends CEO and founder Anita Campbell.

Aptly titled, “How Mobile Ate the Web — and 7 Ways Small Businesses Can Capitalize,” the webinar will take place on August 15, 2018 at 2 PM ET (11 AM PT).

Cambell will be exploring ways in which you can make your business more accessible on mobile devices. Including looking at the latest trends such as AMP (accelerated mobile pages), Progressive Web apps vs. true mobile apps, mobile templates vs. responsive websites, and much more!

Campbell brings years of experience as an online publisher and entrepreneur running a website with 2.5 million monthly visitors and will share her knowledge with those attending.

Browsing via mobile devices has overtaken and now exceeds desktop computer browsing. Sadly, most marketers and business owners still look at their company web presence using desktop devices – but that’s not what most of their visitors are seeing! Visitors are seeing it through mobile devices. In this webinar we’ll explore how users find and get to businesses using mobile devices. We’ll look at the latest trends, and whether your business needs them or should ignore them, including:

AMP (accelerated mobile pages), progressive Web apps vs true mobile apps, mobile templates vs responsive websites, the search engine “knowledge panel” for your business, the mobile-first Google index, leveraging third party reviews and their impact on mobile visitors, and much more. Join us on August 15, 2PM ET (11AM PT) by registering today!

