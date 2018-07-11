Wilson Electronics Introduces Cell Booster to Connect Your Business Fleet

When the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) published the new electronic logging device (ELD) rules, it meant fleets had to install more reliable communications technologies.

weBoost Drive 4G-X Fleet

The launch of the new weBoost Drive 4G-X Fleet by Wilson Electronics is going to ensure fleet vehicles will have reliable cellular communication. The device has been designed specifically for public and private fleets, including first responders such as police cars and commercial vehicles.

Whether it is to meet the new ELD mandates or making sure you are always in touch with your drivers, small fleet operators can’t afford to lose track of them. Losing cellular reception is an issue for drivers and the right signal booster can solve these problems.

Bruce Lancaster, CEO at Wilson Electronics, explained why it is so important to have a strong cell signal. In the press release Lancaster said, “Fleet vehicles are always on the move, but unfortunately, good cell signal is not always available, making it difficult for fleet operators to stay connected.”

He goes on to say more fleets now rely on cellular systems to maintain efficient operations, “We designed the weBoost Drive 4G-X Fleet specifically for fleet vehicles so teams can enjoy stronger cell signal for uninterrupted data and voice connectivity, helping their businesses serve their customers more effectively.”

The weBoost Drive 4G-X Fleet increases cellular signals so fleets can communicate, process mobile payments and transfer data in areas with weak signals.

The cellular signal is enhanced using a new Motorola (NMO) high-performance antenna. This antenna is approved for the maximum 50 decibels (dB) system gain by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). This gain improves 4G LTE and 3G network signals up to 32 times.

Once it is installed, the antenna is able to access all cellular and voice signals and send it to the booster. The booster then amplifies the signal and becomes a touchpoint between the user and the closest cell tower.

The device is compatible with all US wireless carriers including Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, US Cellular, Straight Talk and others.

What is ELD?

The new electronic logging device rule mandates commercial and truck drivers to keep track of their performance with an electronic driver’s Record of Duty Status. The rule applies to commercial buses as well as trucks in the US as well as to Canada and Mexico-domiciled drivers.

The ELD replaces paper logbooks, making it much easier for regulators and fleet operators to track the performance of drivers no matter where they are.

Price and Availability

The weBoost Drive 4G-X Fleet is priced at $499.99 and it is now available. According to the company, it requires a professional installation.