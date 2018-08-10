10 Expert Tips for Communicating with Current and New Customers

Communicating with customers is a key part of any marketing strategy. But it’s not just about marketing to new customers. Your strategy should also focus on retaining current customers and turning them into enthusiastic brand advocates. Here are some expert tips from members of the online small business community to help you shape your strategy.

Structure Your Email Program to Retain Customers

Email marketing is often more about cultivating repeat business than about gaining new customers. So your messages should be tailored toward retaining customers. In this Marketing Land post, Sam Welch offers some tips for structuring an email program to achieve this goal.

Increase Profits by Focusing on Customer Retention Strategies

Many businesses focus on acquiring new customers in order to grow. While new customers are important, you do need to be careful of not neglecting the ones you’ve already cultivated. Here are some tips for increasing profits by focusing on customer retention from Neil Patel of Quick Sprout.

Develop an Effective Product Launch Strategy

When you launch a new product, you need an effective communication strategy to get the word out to your current customers and potential new ones. Here are some insights from Chris London on the Pixel Productions blog on the subject. Then check out the BizSugar community to see what members are saying.

Find the Missing Link in Your Lead Generation Strategy

If you’re working to increase sales by generating new leads, it’s important to cover every step of the process. But there’s one area where some marketers tend to overlook or make mistakes. You can learn more in this DIY Marketers post by Ivana Taylor.

Learn How to Change Your Paid Social Media Activities

If you’re investing actual dollars into your social media campaigns, you want to be extra sure that your investment is making an impact. So it can help to keep up with trends and changes as they happen. Read this Prepare 1 post by Blair Evan Ball to learn more about this concept and what other businesses are doing.

Send the Right Message with Your Data

Lots of businesses are using data to personalize their marketing messages. However, sometimes making decisions or automating things based purely on cold data can send the wrong message to consumers. Jill Kourtis shares an example and discusses further in this Target Marketing post.

Perform Better in Personalized Search

Search engines are delivering results that are more personalized than ever. So as a business, this gives you an opportunity to show up with the most relevant possible consumers. But you might need to make some changes in order to achieve this goal. Here are some tips for performing better in personalized searches from Aleh Barysevich of Search Engine Journal.

Turn Fans into Brand Champions

It’s not enough to just get people to like your brand. If you want to succeed, you need to actually get people to be enthusiastic about purchasing from you and sharing your message. In this Social Media Examiner post, Anne Ackroyd details how you can do just that.

Don’t Limit Your Competitive Efforts with These Myths

The things you believe can make a major impact on how you run your business. So if you fall for certain myths or falsehoods, it could harm your business in a completely unnecessary way. In this Startup Professionals Musings post, Martin Zwilling explains some of the myths you shouldn’t fall for. And BizSugar members shared thoughts on the post here.

Save Your Small Business with Technology

Technology can make an impact on seemingly every facet of your business. But some companies still tend to overlook some of its uses. In this post on the Smallbiztechnology.com blog, Megan Totka details a few of the ways that new tech can really save your business.

