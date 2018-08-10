10 Ideas for Giving Your Small Business a Much Needed Refresh

No matter how great your business strategies are, they’re going to need constant adjustments in order to stay relevant. Whether it’s your marketing methods or growth plan, there’s a good chance that your business could use a bit of a refresh. Here are some tips from members of the online small business community to help you stay up-to-date and continue to grow and thrive.

Redesign Your Small Business Website

A great website can help you reach relevant consumers and make a great impression that keeps them coming back again and again. But in order for your website to remain effective, you may need to refresh it every once in awhile. In this Crowdspring post, Amanda Bowman explains some of the reasons why you should consider redesigning your site.

Recognize Failing Social Media Campaigns

It’s always important to monitor the results of your marketing activities so you know what is working for you and what isn’t. The same is true for social media campaigns. In this GetResponse post, Aljaz Fajmut offers some signs you should look out for that might indicate your social campaigns aren’t working.

Use Social Media in Simple But Effective Ways

Some businesses are still resistant to using social media for marketing due to concerns about the amount of time and energy it might take. But you can take a step forward in this area by just focusing on simple methods like the ones noted in this post by Anthony Williams of Onaplatterofgold.com. BizSugar members also shared thoughts on the post here.

Look Good Online with Google My Business Photos

There’s a good chance you’ve already paid some attention to your Google My Business Listing. But have you updated the photos section? By adding images, you can make a better impression and potentially grab the attention of more customers. Learn more in this Bright Local post by Jamie Pitman.

Rethink Data, Privacy and Content

The massive reach of social media has brought about some new concerns for brands and individuals alike — especially in the realm of privacy. In this Content Marketing Institute post, Jodi Harris discusses some of the current issues that your brand might want to consider or create policies around regarding data, privacy and online content.

Liven Up Your Written Marketing Content

Once you have a solid blogging or content marketing strategy for your business, it’s a good idea to go back over that copy every once in awhile to find ways to improve. There are some visual tools and concepts you can use to make your marketing materials a bit more compelling, as Nick Nelson shares in this TopRank Marketing post.

Take the Next Step in Your Business’s Development

Growing a business involves a series of steps. You can’t just jump to the last step right away, but it is important that you keep moving forward. You can see more discussion on this topic along with some tips for creating and executing a growth strategy in this Biz Epic post by Ivan Widjaya.

Get Your Instagram Stories to the Top of Your Followers’ Feeds

Getting results from your Instagram strategy isn’t just about posting great content. You also have to make sure that your content actually gets seen. So it’s in your best interest to get your stories to the top of people’s feeds. Check out this AMA Consulting Services blog post by Andrew Adderley for some quick tips.

Grow Your YouTube Channel with These Productivity Tools

YouTube can be a wonderful way to connect with people online and gain visibility for your brand. If you already have a channel and just want to optimize your use, check out the productivity tools included in this post by Ileane Smith. Then see what BizSugar members are saying here.

Balance Design Trends with Your Established Image

As you change up your branding to make things look more modern and integrate current design trends, it’s still important to keep your established image in mind. You can blend those two ideas into one branding concept, as Susan Solovic details in this post.

