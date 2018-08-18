Apply These 10 Simple Secrets to Improve Your Social Media Marketing

Social media is constantly changing and presenting new challenges and opportunities for small businesses. To really make the most of those platforms and communicate effectively with potential customers, you can learn a lot from online business experts. Here are some insights from members of the online small business community to help you step up your social media game.

Learn How Consumers and Brands Use Instagram

If you’re looking to make the most of Instagram as a marketing platform for your small business, you need to understand how consumers and other brands are using it. The statistics in this Jumper Media post by Gian Pepe may be able to shed some light on some of those habits and trends.

Think Outside the Box When It Comes to Social Media Content

There are tons of different brands using social media. And sometimes the content from those brands can start to sort of blend together. In order to stand out from the competition, you may need to think about your content in new and different ways. Christian Zilles elaborates in this Social Media HQ post.

Seek Out Pro Advice

Social media pros who have been making use of these platforms for years have made plenty of mistakes and learned a ton of lessons along the way. So you can gain a lot of useful knowledge from heeding their advice, like what’s listed in this Strella Social Media post by Rachel Strella. Biz Sugar members also shared thoughts on the post here.

Take a New Look at These Marketing Automation Tools

To make your social media and online marketing strategy as efficient as possible, you need automation tools to do some of the work for you. In this DIY Marketers post, Megan Totka offers a new look at a few automation tools that may be able to help your strategy.

Develop a Plan for your Social Media Efforts

Using social media as part of your marketing strategy isn’t just about making a few quick posts here and there. You need an actual plan for creating content that will have a real impact on your business and its bottom line. Learn more about using social media effectively in this Quick Sprout post by Neil Patel.

Ensure Your Next Collaboration with Influencers Is a Success

Working with influencers can drastically improve your reach on social media, as long as you know how to plan a campaign and measure results. Michaela Underdahl shares tips for making sure your influencer relationships are beneficial in this post on The Social Media Hat blog.

Take Advantage of Facebook’s Advanced Matching Pixel

Facebook’s Advanced Matching Pixel is an advertising tool that can help you used customer data to target advertising campaigns. The platform recently added an automatic version of this tool. To learn more about making this tool work for your business, check out this Marketing Land post by Justin Freid.

Change Your New Facebook Page Template Feature

Facebook recently announced a new feature that will allow business pages to change up their look with different templates. If you’re looking to take advantage of this new feature, check out the guide in this Inspire to Thrive post by Lisa Sicard. You can also see what the BizSugar community had to say here.

Learn About Using Pinterest Search Ads

Pinterest can be a powerful social tool for brands that rely heavily on visuals. To reach more people on the platform, you can invest in search ads. If you’re unfamiliar with this option, you can learn more in this Social Media Examiner post by Angie Gensier.

Study the Anatomy of a Successful Social Success

As you navigate the complicated platforms and features in the world of social media, it’s still important to remember the basics. In this Noobpreneur post by Ivan Widjaya, you can see some of the most essential elements that make up a successful social media strategy.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: [email protected]