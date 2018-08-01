Apple App Store at 10 -- The Best Apps for Small Business of All Time

When the Apple App store recently celebrated it’s 10th anniversary, it marked a milestone for small businesses. Since 2008 when the store opened with 500 apps, the shop has blossomed with customers in more than 155 countries. For the last decade, the online store has been helping small businesses too find the best resources for their iPads and iPhones.

Best Apps for Small Business

That’s why Small Business Trends has put together a list of the Apple App store’s most useful products for small businesses.

iTunes

There were bound to be some familiar names on this list and it should be no surprise to anyone that iTunes is near the top. Sharlrita Deloatch runs her own business strategy company, SJD Enterprises LLC. She was quick to point out how this popular entertainment app is great for small business too.

“I love iTunes because it helps me to stay on task with the latest business podcasts,” she says.

GUSTO

Kim Smith works with GoodFirms a B2B research and review platform based out of Washington DC. She suggested this app as it handles a lot of accounting functions for small businesses.

“Along with online employee onboarding, Gusto naturally reports new contracts to the administration; handles all local, state and government tax filings; computerizes derivations for benefits and laborers’ comp installments, and emails advanced pay stubs to workers,” she says.

Evernote Business

Being able to keep your contacts organized was one of the bigger obstacles when small business started to digitize. This app came to the rescue and even allowed you to share notes so your office was always mobile.

Slack

“Slack is crucial for effective communication these days. The iPhone app allows employees to check on messages while traveling, working remotely, or just out of office for a minute,” says Cory Sarrett, SEO/SEM Specialist at Online Optimism in New Orleans, LA. “It keeps you up to date with what’s going in the office for as little or as much as needed.”

Communication devices have always been one of the cornerstones of business apps. Slack is available on any device and it made its mark right away. All your business information is in the same place and all the subordinate apps you need are integrated under the Slack umbrella.

QuickBooks

You can run all of your accounting functions right from the cloud with this app. Payments and billing are all wrapped up into one easy to use package. Pick this one and you’re in good company. They have more than 4.3 million customers across the globe.

LinkedIn Job Search

This is a great tool for freelancers who are always scouring the Internet looking for work. One of the best things about this app is that you can apply to jobs with just a tap and include your LinkedIn profile.

Location-based searches is another huge positive.

MailChimp

The e-commerce integrations that are great for small business secure this app a position on our list. A small enterprise can integrate their account to do a variety of things including learn what their customers are buying from places like Shopify.