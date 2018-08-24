If you’re a blogger who hasn’t yet created a blogger media kit, the time is now to put one together. A media kit is almost like a resume that you give to businesses and other companies when they’re considering you for partnerships.

Brands like to see media kits because it gives information about your blog that helps them figure out if your site is the right outlet to get the word out about their product or service.

What if You Don’t have Great Stats?

A reservation you may have about creating a media kit is the fear that your stats aren’t good enough to attract brands. Most bloggers have a bit of anxiety over their site stats and compare their site to others.

My answer to this is: You never know what a brand is looking for if you don’t try. I’ve discovered that you don’t need millions of followers or views on your blog to secure partnerships. What’s more important is that you have an engaged and targeted following that is similar to the audience the brand is trying to reach. A brand can get better results when working with a small targeted audience than a huge audience who’s disengaged.

Also, don’t compare your stats to other bloggers and worry that you won’t be able to get partnerships because you don’t have as many readers. Pitch anyway. In fact, I’ve experienced first hand a friend getting paid more for a partnership than me despite their site having fewer page views. It can be done!

What to Put in Your Blog Media Kit

Creating a media kit doesn’t take very long so you can whip one up on an afternoon or weekend when you have a few hours to spare. There are plenty of templates you can find online and some ready-made templates for sale on Creative Market. I used Canva, a free online drag-and-drop design tool, to make my media kit. I chose a simple free resume template to get started.

Your media kit should include information you want a brand to know about you and your blog. Here are a few things to include:

Website profile: Put a description of what your blog is about and who your blog helps.

Put a description of what your blog is about and who your blog helps. Website stats: Include statistics including monthly views, social media followers, and subscribers.

Include statistics including monthly views, social media followers, and subscribers. Demographics: Add an overview of the demographics of your site that you would like brands to know about like the age and gender of your readers.

Add an overview of the demographics of your site that you would like brands to know about like the age and gender of your readers. Author bio: Put a short description of who you are especially if you have expert credentials that can show you’re a thought leader within your niche.

Put a short description of who you are especially if you have expert credentials that can show you’re a thought leader within your niche. Packages: Include the types of partnerships you offer like ads, sponsored blog posts, or product reviews. Whether or not you add pricing to your packages is a personal choice.

Final Word

Getting partnerships as a blogger starts with pitching. The perfect compliment to an idea you pitch is a media kit that shows off your credentials, your stats, and details about the demographic that reads your blog. The stats on your blog will usually change from month to month so make sure to update accordingly.

Republished by permission. Original here.