Best 10 Digital Marketing Tools for Small Business Owners

With everyone and everything going digital, it is more important than ever that small businesses have an effective digital marketing strategy in place to ensure they remain competitive in an increasingly digital world. Fortunately, there is a whole host of tools to help small businesses refine and capitalize on their digital marketing strategies.

Best Digital Marketing Tools

If you’re determined to get the most of your digital marketing efforts, check out the following best ten digital marketing tools for small business owners.

Keyword Planner

Every Search Engine Optimization campaign needs the right keywords to be effective and to rank well on the search engine. Make sure your SEO campaign is armed with the best keywords with Google’s Keyword Planner.

Copyscape Plagiarism Checker

Original and engaging content is what drives digital marketing campaigns and to be successful online every small business needs to produce, publish and share quality and original content.

As Andy Crestodina, website strategist and co-founder of web design company Orbit Media, says:

“Content comes in all shapes and sizes. Helpful how-tos, webinars, whitepapers, roundups and rants. But there is one type of content that crushes almost anything else you can publish. Original research.”

To ensure your content is original and is not simply plagiarized from other sites, use Copyscape Plagiarism Checker, the web’s leading original content checker.

Sharethrough

Of equal importance in digital marketing campaigns that involve content are headlines. According to the digital marketing experts ClickGiant, the average online reader reads 80% of headlines but only 20% actually go on to read the full article.

Creating compelling and engaging headlines is therefore a vital component of any small business’s digital marketing campaign. This is when the Sharethrough Headline tool can be a godsend. Sharethrough analyses your headlines, giving it a score based on a multivariate linguistic algorithm to ensure you have the best headlines to help attract maximum readers.

MozBar

Another great tool for improving SEO campaigns is the MozBar browser extension, which enables you to perform metric reporting, keyword ranking data analysis and schema validation from your browser.

WordStream Landing Page Grader

Landing pages — a page a reader ‘lands’ on from another website — are effective assets in online marketing campaigns. As Jonny Ross, SEO expert and director at Fleek Marketing notes in a blog about landing pages:

“In a few seconds it [ a landing page] takes a completely unfamiliar reader to make a decision about whether to stay on your site of bounce off it.”

With the WordStream Landing Page Grader you can improve the effectiveness of your landing pages with personalized and detailed reports.

TubeBuddy

Video has become one of the hottest digital marketing trends of the modern era with the likes of YouTube being watched by billions of users. Given the prolific rise and popularity of online videos, it is important video content is optimized.

As Aaron Hammock of Brandetize, aka “sharknado” says:

“Optimizing your videos correctly and effectively can definitely help you get your channel where you want it to go.”

Hammock recommends using tools like TudeBuddy to optimize video content. TubeBuddy is a free browser extension which integrates directly into YouTube to help your small business run its YouTube channel with greater ease and efficiency.

DudaOne

If your small business doesn’t yet have a website, you’re seriously missing out on the wealth of opportunity a business website creates. If you’re unsure about how to create a website, use one of the many website builders available.

Robert Mening, a website developer and designer, says that website builders are “the perfect solution for individuals, small businesses or startup owners.”

DudaOne is an innovative website builder, which concentrates on building mobile responsive websites with intelligent social media integration and built-in analytics.

Picktochart

The age-old saying “a picture tells 1000 words” irrevocably bares truth in the modern digital world. Ensure your digital and social media marketing campaigns are as compelling as possible by using image maker tools such as Picktochart.

This popular online image maker tool allows you to create graphics, infographics and presentations to “take your visual communication to the next level without hiring a graphic designer.”

SocialMention

A strong online presence isn’t much good for your brand if you are not able to measure your impact, engagement and influence.

This is when SocialMention can be a powerful tool, helping you to track and measure who is talking about you and your businesses or the topics related to your industry. This effective tool pulls data from hundreds of social media services to provide your small business with the most accurate, real-time information.

Kred

What’s the most influential activity crafted by your social media marketing efforts? Knowing what works and what doesn’t is a vital aspect of effective social media marketing. This is when Kred can be a true asset to your small business, measuring how often you tweet or post, how followers interact with you and the growth of your audience.