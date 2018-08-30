Every entrepreneur has a secret or key to his or her success but what are the morning habits of entrepreneurs who are successful?

One of those secrets is that most entrepreneurs don’t simply wake up and go to work like most 9-to-5 employees.

Habits of Successful People

Successful entrepreneurs understand the importance of incorporating a healthy routine and enjoying a little “me time”.

This allows them the time to get their minds and bodies in the right place before heading off to work.

After all, starting the day off on the right foot can make all the difference in creativity and productivity levels.

To avoid falling into an unproductive trap, it’s really important to develop a morning routine that puts you in the right mindset to conquer your day.

Read on to Learn Some of the Best Morning Habits of Entrepreneurs.

1. Wake up Early

Some entrepreneurs get up super early, such as between 4 am and 5 am. If this seems a bit extreme, it’s important to remember that taking the time to fully wake up, mentally prepare for the day ahead, and enjoying some time by yourself before your partner, spouse or family awakes will ensure a more productive work day.

2. Wake Up to a Soothing Alarm

Is there anything worse than waking up to a blaring, annoying alarm? We all dislike that loud, harsh beeping alarm. It is effective and certainly wakes us up, but it’s pretty jarring and can add a jolt of stress. Not the best way to start your day…

A better option is to choose a more soothing alarm, such as one that mimics the sounds of nature. If you use a Smartphone for your alarm clock, there are plenty of sounds you can choose from that will allow you to wake up gently.

3. Exercise

Getting regular exercise does wonders for the body and the mind. Of course, the most common benefits are losing weight, maintaining healthy cholesterol levels, and preventing diseases. But did you know that exercise provides cognitive benefits as well?

Studies have shown that regular exercise increases energy levels and improves and strengthens your memory and thinking abilities. It also allows you to clear your mind of negative thoughts and/ or distractions and reduce stress.

Therefore, set aside a little time each morning to enjoy a little exercise. It might involve doing 10 minutes of Yoga stretches, a 20-minute walk, or a 3 to 5-mile run or jog. Learn about how to come up with your own exercise routine here.

4. Eat a Healthy Breakfast

You have likely heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day—and it’s true. Breakfast jumpstarts your metabolism and gives you energy to start your day.

Get into the habit of drinking a glass or two of water as well. This will not only ensure that your body has sufficient fuel to power you through your day, it will also allow improve your focus.

5. Avoid Checking your Emails or Social Media

Alone time means just that: being by yourself. Don’t wake up early to just look at your emails, notifications or social media posts. This just adds hours to your workday. Instead, focus on getting your mind and body ready for the day.

6. Write in a Journal

While enjoying your alone time, take a few minutes and jot down your thoughts and feelings on paper. Write about the things you are grateful for, what makes you happy, your fears and challenges, and your short and long-term goals.

This exercise allows you to remember the most important things in life (hint: it probably isn’t work or money).

7. Seize the Day

Ask yourself: “If today was the last day of my life, would I still want to do what I’m about to do today?” This question gets right to what is most important to you. It allows you to assess what gives you meaning in life.

8. Meditate

Did you know that 75-90 percent of doctor’s visits are for stress-related problems. Many entrepreneurs use meditation to help them relax and reduce stress. Take your meditation time to say a prayer, chant a mantra, or simply focus on breathing. Allow your mind to be still.

Make it Your Own

These are just some examples of routines, rituals, and morning habits of entrepreneurs. Try one or a few of them to see what works best for you. Every person is unique, so there is no one-size-fits-all morning routine. The key point is to make it your own and do it every day. You will be a better entrepreneur because of it.

Republished by permission. Original here.