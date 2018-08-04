Behold -- The First Smartphone That Can Upgrade to 5G, moto z3

Why is the availability of the new moto z3 so important for Verizon? Because this phone gives the carrier the first 5G-upgradable phone in the world. And while 5G testing and network availability have been announced by several carries, everyone is still waiting for 5G capable devices.

The moto z3 will be available exclusively through Verizon. And in cities where the company has deployed 5G networks, users will be able to snap on the 5G moto mod and use the network.

This will give small businesses looking to provide real-time services, faster communications and collaboration as well as other innovative solutions a clear advantage over those using 4G. And if the numbers are anywhere close to the specifications of the W3 5G standards, they will be nothing short of incredible.

In a recent press release, Nicola Palmer, Verizon’s chief network engineer and head of wireless networks, explains how 5G will forever change the way we communicate. Palmer says, “5G will change the ways we live, work, learn and play. It will touch nearly every industry sector, impact our economy in a profound way and dramatically improve our global society.”

Verizon is launching 5G residential broadband service in Houston, Los Angeles, Sacramento and another city to be named in the second half of 2018. The mobile 5G solution will be launched in 2019.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

The moto z3

One of the best features of the moto z3 is ‘Moto Mod’. This is what will allow it to upgrade to a 5G phone and so much more.

With moto mod, you can attach mods for more battery power, powerful camera, speakers, projector, Polaroid printer, a smart speaker with Amazon Alexa, 3360-degree camera and more.

Each mod can be attached to suit your needs. Price starts anywhere from $30.00 for a shell for wireless charging to $200.00 for Hasselblad True Zoom camera attachment.

Excluding the mods or attachments, here are some of the key specs for the moto z3.

At $480, the moto z3 doesn’t have the wallet busting prices of the flagship phones of other brands. But in order to get this price, the company had to cut some corners.

Instead of the 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon processor of other flagship phones, the moto z3 has the 835. And this is supported with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage which can be upgraded to a whopping 2TB with a microSD card.

Image capturing is made possible with two 12MP rear cameras and an 8MP front wide angle camera.

The 6 inch super AMOLED display has full HD 2160 x 1080p resolution with a 79% screen to body ratio.

All of this is powered with a 3000 mAh non removable battery which can receive half a day’s power with a 30 minute charge using turbopower.

Availability

The moto z3 is available exclusively in the US through Verizon starting on August 16. Verizon is running several promotions, including its device payment plan at $20 a month for 24 months.

When 5G becomes available in 2019, the company will offer up to $300 of the moto z3 if you switch to Verizon along with a trade-in of your old phone.