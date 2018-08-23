Logitech (NASDAQ: LOGI) has released a new ergonomic mouse intended for small business owners and others who spend a lot of time in front of the computer. The MX Vertical is scientifically designed to reduce forearm strain and wrist pressure without compromising on performance.

MX Vertical Mouse

The company’s latest mouse is optimized for what the company calls an “innovative natural handshake position.” It’s designed to reduce muscle strain by 10 percent — helping to alleviate complaints from contractors and freelancers who work in computer focused industries like web design and coding or any other small business where you use a mouse.

Different Features

Lars Lauridsen, Global Product Manager at Logitech, talked with Small Business Trends about what went into MX Vertical and its different features.

“This is the result of heavy exploration in the ergonomics space,” Lauridsen said. “One of the things we’ve seen in the last few years is a big increase in awareness around health and well being.”

A study by Forrester, reveals 57 percent of people experience some of kind of discomfort using a computer, while 12 percent suffer these problems daily.

First Innovations

One of the first innovations Lauridsen points to was inspired by those numbers. The mouse sits at a 57-degree vertical angle that reduces pressure on the wrists, strain on the forearm and any other kind of muscular activity that winds up hurting. It tilts so you arm rests in a natural position. It might be effective for those end of month sessions when you’re trying to tidy up the books, get invoices out and there’s no time to lose while nursing a sore wrist.

Logitech teamed up with a biomechanical development team in France and another group specializing in ergonomics. The resulting mouse is designed to fit different hand shapes and sizes. The textured rubber surface and thumb rest also allow for a comfortable grip that’s not strained.

“We designed the MX Vertical for neutral posture,” Lauridsen said. “It was important to have this neutral rotation because it creates less tension in your forearm and wrist.”

Less Hand Movement and Fatigue

There is also a 4,000 DPI high-precision sensor allowing for 4 times less hand movement and fatigue. Working smarter not harder has always been a small business mantra and the MX Vertical can help you do this.

There are some other practical considerations for sole proprietors and sales teams who spend time on the road too. The battery lasts for up to four months on a full charge. Logitech even thought of people working on deadlines and those last minute details on a pitch or deal since a one minute charge can get you three hours use when the clock is ticking.

Catch the Small Business Person’s Eye

There’s more here to catch the small business person’s eye than the ergonomics. Logitech Easy-SwitchTM and Logitech FlowTM come with the MX Vertical. These let teams pass content, documents and images between two computers using the mouse, doing away with email transfers and making those connections more immediate and secure.

“What is really beautiful about this feature is you can drag and drop files and copy and paste text,” Lauridsen says. “You don’t need to download documents into PDF send them with email and download it again on another computer.”

Pricing and Availability

The MX Vertical mouse costs $99.99 and should be available in September. You can pre-order it on Logitech.com now.