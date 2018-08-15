Oursurvey.works is an employee survey platform with an improvement process designed for small and medium sized businesses.

Employee Survey Platform

The platform shows companies what they can do to improve their organization by showing them what is working and where their blind spots are. The company says the feedback system helps in areas of growth and productivity without distracting employees from their work.

Developers say they established Oursurvey.works because small and medium sized businesses were being left behind by an industry which was catering to large enterprises and self-service platforms. Founders Robert Browton and Sam Dawson used their combined 40 years of experience in employee feedback to provide a solution small businesses can use to get actionable results.

In a recent release, the company explained the challenges small businesses face and the benefits they can gain from an effective feedback solution.

“Small business has enough challenges — managing people, product, sales operations, cash flow, growth, and profit,” the company expplains. “These types of companies have enough to do without running an employee survey that raises more questions than it answers. We take the pain out of the survey process and deliver results that businesses can actually use to improve productivity and growth.”

A Custom-built DRIVE Feedback Process

Oursurvey.works includes a detailed support kit to set up your survey and ensure it is successful.

A video walk-through shows you exactly what will happen with a clear email and simple survey explainer you can share with your employees. You then brief your team about the survey, complete the online form and upload the email addresses of all your employees.

When you are ready, the survey is sent. After employees take the survey, you receive a video walk-through of the results. Oursurvey.works promises an insightful to the point report based on expert analysis of your results.

This is followed by a 45-minute video conference with an experienced survey expert to discuss the results. The discussion will include the implications of the survey results, determine what works and what your blind spots are.

The expert will then offer an explanation of the improvement process and advice on how to discuss and implement the results with your employees. Improvement action steps are then given with an accountability process to improve your business.

Benefits of Using Employee Feedback

According to Oursurvey.works, just initiating an employee feedback process starts a conversation about improving the organization at the individual, team and business level.

A properly implemented employee feedback solution can deliver a continuous improvement resource for driving innovation, growth and business margin.