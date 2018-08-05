Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Offers Small Businesses Portability – for a Price

When it comes to creating the perfect mobile computing and communicating device, hardware manufacturers must often choose between portability and power. The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 looks to blur those lines so you can make it your next truly portable all in one device.

According to Samsung, the new Tab S4 is, “The perfect device for those who need something portable like a tablet and capable like a PC.” And the specs look good enough to help you work on the road without having to carry a laptop. This, of course, will depend on what kind of work you do.

For small business owners, the price might be a bit high at $650, and this doesn’t include the $150 book cover keyboard. And with Apple, Microsoft and even Samsung offering full-featured laptops in this price range, the question becomes, is the Tab S4 worth the price.

In a press release, DJ Koh, President and CEO of Samsung Electronics describes the important role tablets play in improving the mobile experience. Koh explains, “With the Galaxy Tab S4, we’re introducing a premium tablet, equipped with Samsung DeX that helps consumers perform their absolute best wherever they go.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

The Features

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 is a 2-in-1 Android tablet with Samsung DeX, a long-lasting battery and the S Pen.

Key specs include:

5” WQXGA (2560×1600) sAMOLED display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa Core (2.35GHz + 1.9GHz) chipset

4GB + 64GB / 256GB, microSD up to 400GB memory and storage

13MP rear and 8.0MP front cameras

1 (Type C), POGO port

LTE Cat.16 DLCA, 4X4 MIMO LTE support

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, MIMO, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity

DIMENSION, WEIGHT 3 x 164.3 x 7.1mm and 482g (Wi-Fi) / 483g (LTE)

7,300mAh, Fast Charging battery

Android 8.1 operating system

4 speakers tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos

Productivity

Samsung DeX, included with tthe Tab S4, is a productivity feature which converts the device from an Android interface so you can use it as a desktop. If you happen to be using Microsoft Office, you will be able to open multiple desktop style windows, drag and drop content between apps and use keyboard shortcuts.

If you are not on the road and you need to add a large monitor, DeX lets you connect an external monitor. (You will need an adapter to make this happen, which is not included). Once it is connected, you can use the Tab S4 as a track or sketch pad.

The S Pen can be used to take notes using the nifty Screen-Off Memo feature. When it is full on, you can translate and organize notes with Samsung Note, send texts with Samsung Live Message and, of course, doodle.

If you are out and about, Samsung says the 7,300mAh fast charging battery can provide up to 16 hours of video playback. This is enough for most outings, but real-world testing has to be carried out to determine how the battery performs.

Does the New Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Achieve the Perfect Balance?

There are small business owners who may find the computing power the Tab S4 provides enough to carry out many of their tasks when they are outside of the office. But there will be just as many or more small business owners who find the features and price not worth the investment.

At the end of the day, the right mobile computing device is the one that works for your particular needs. Whether it is a smartphone, tablet, or laptop if it works for you, use it.