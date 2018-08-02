The trend is clear. The use of mobile devices to go online has outstripped computer usage.

In 2015, Google for the first time announced more searches were taking place on mobile than on desktop in 10 countries — including the U.S. Then eMarketer noted that 83% of Internet users use a mobile phone to go online — at least some of the time.

Today, more total time is spent online using mobile devices instead of computers. According to Comscore, 65% of the minutes spent online are through mobile devices in the U.S.

Your customers and the public have not completely abandoned desktop and laptop computers. Instead, what we are seeing is a gradual shift. They are using mobile devices far more in their browsing habits.

But if you’re like most of us, you still view your website mostly on a computer and not on a smartphone (like your customers).

And you’re not analyzing traffic data with an eye toward improving the mobile experience.

It’s time to capitalize on the mobile web.

On August 15, I will be giving a webinar and answering questions, and I hope you'll join me. I will outline 7 ways for small businesses to capitalize on the mobile web.

We’ll look at the latest trends, including:

AMP (accelerated mobile pages) – and why they are not for everyone.

Whether you need a mobile app — or maybe a Progressive Web app would be better.

Mobile templates vs responsive websites.

The search engine “knowledge panel” for your business – and how to make sure yours presents your business effectively.

The mobile-first Google index – what it means.

Leveraging third party reviews and their impact on mobile visitors.

And much more!

