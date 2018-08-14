Social media marketing is hard. It takes a ton of time and effort!

Each day, marketers try to stay on top of their marketing game while majorly multitasking.

So how can you regain control of your schedule?

Social Media Productivity Tips

I asked 9 social media unicorn superstars to share their #1 social media productivity tip and here are their beyond-amazing answers.

Mari Smith

Batch and repurpose. For example, for us women leaders in particular, when you’re all camera ready and have your studio lights, camera, etc. all set up, first do your Facebook Live broadcast. Consider simulcasting to YouTube, Periscope, Twitch, if appropriate. And then also shoot a batch of micro video marketing content for use in your Facebook and Instagram Stories, and Stories ads. And slightly longer videos for IGTV. Download and repurpose your Facebook Live broadcast along with all the micro and short videos by easily and professionally editing using a tool such as Wave.video. You could create a week or more worth of video content in a couple of hours.

Marsha Collier

Set aside specific hours in the day for your social outreach. Perhaps twice during the day for responding and curating for your community!” By having a set routine, you are less distracted and more conscious about your work.

Rebekah Radice

We live in an attention based economy. Everything and everyone is tugging at you for attention. The key to staying focused and productive is simple: work to your highest and best, give away all the rest. When you maintain focus on the 3-5 things you and no one else can do, your actions and their results become dependable. When you’re dependable, you can begin to predict and forecast an outcome. Too often, marketers are running in so many directions, keeping so many plates in the air, they never realize the true ROI of social media. To improve your social media results, first look to where and how you’re spending your time.

Dennis Yu

My #1 tip is to ask “Can I quote you on that?” any time somebody says something positive about me or my company.

I can’t remember the last time someone said no. In fact, they often elaborate with more positives.

We have a Google Sheet with thousands of these collected over the years, including quotes from you, too. And this is how we crowdsource our content marketing efforts at a cost of exactly zero.

What others say about you is way more credible than what you have to say about yourself.

Kim Garst

Automate where it makes sense to do so. I know there are so many who say automation is a bad thing. I will say that automating the building of relationships is a serious no no in my book. However, I’m a firm believer in making your content work for you each and every day. After all, we spend a lot of time creating the content and many times, we don’t have a consistent amplification plan. Automation gives you just that! Automating your content allows you to:

Share your content to all relevant social platforms at the same time. Your content can be seen and consumed even when you are sleeping! You can consistently share all your evergreen content, all on auto pilot.

I use AgoraPulse.com to segment my content and to automate the posting of that content on my social platforms. Using this tool, I have an always on traffic generating system!

Neil Patel

Sharing on social media is an easy way to get more traffic, which you already know. But have you thought about sharing the same content multiple times over a year?

It’s a simple trick to generate double the traffic from the social web. You can use tools like Meet Edgar to automate this process and over time you’ll see your traffic go up.

Lisa Buyer

Using IFTTT to share Instagram posts to Twitter as an Image. Using Instagram posts to supplement Facebook content. Facebook actually seems to be rewarding the Instagram content shared to a Facebook Page with high engagement and reach. This saves your social media team time in creating new content for Facebook and using Instagram visual content to feed the Facebook monster.

Mike Allton

While there are a great many tools and techniques that you can employ to be successful with social media marketing, my best approach has always been to be deliberate about what you do so that you can be deliberate about how you measure your success (or failure).

Successful social media marketing requires that we work constantly to improve and adapt to changing audiences and shifting platforms. If you just keep doing the same thing time and again, or give no thought at all to what you say or do on social media, it becomes a lot hard to gauge or impact your success.

If, however, you make a plan for yourself for the coming weeks, have specific goals in mind and activities to test, you will be able to monitor and measure that activity and, as a result, improve.

Larry Kim

All the experts shared great productivity tips. I’ve got to second what Kim Garst said.

My top social media productivity hack is to automate everywhere possible.

Think of how much of your day is spent on repetitive tasks.

If you can automate a fraction of your to-dos, you can scale your marketing and make more time for strategy.

My go-to productivity tip is to build Facebook Messenger chatbots for marketing automations.

Facebook Messenger marketing uses the mobile-friendly chat app people engage with 10X more than email.

Automate your drip campaigns, onboarding series, surveys and blasts in Facebook Messenger chat where they’re going to get you the best reach and impact for your effort.

I love Facebook Messenger chatbots so much that last year I started MobileMonkey, a popular Facebook Messenger chatbot building platform.

Which of these social media productivity tips resonated with you? Give this post a share with your thoughts or let me know in the comments!

Republished by permission. Original here.