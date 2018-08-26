Splashtop Gives Small Buinesses Remote Access to At Least 2 Computers

With the launch of Splashtop Business Access Solo and Pro, Splashtop is expanding its offering of remote access for business professionals and teams.

Splashtop Business Access

Individuals and teams will now be able to access remote computers securely on Windows, Mac, iOS, Android and Chromebook devices. The Splashtop platform allows users to access applications and data from any device no matter where they are.

For small businesses working with freelancers and local teams remotely, this is one way to ensure everyone can access company resources. For small remote support service providers, Splashtop enables IT and MSPs to support computers, mobile, industrial equipment, and the Internet of things (IoT).

Mark Lee, Splashtop CEO, explained the flexibility of Splashtop in a recent press release. Lee said, “We’re excited to deliver the new capability to simultaneously view and control multiple remote screens with Splashtop Business Access Pro. Most remote access products support multi-to-multi monitor capabilities for Windows only. Splashtop is proud to provide this highly requested and anticipated productivity feature for both Windows and Mac.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Total Access

Business Access Solo and Pro are equipped with Splashtop’s remote access engine which provides real-time HD quality video and audio with fast connections.

This includes high-performance multi-monitor remote access for Macs. Users can work remotely on multi-monitor Mac setups from anywhere. Unlike other remote access solutions, the Splashtop platform doesn’t need to open separate remote access sessions for each monitor.

Users can get high-performance remote access from Mac to Mac, Windows to Windows, and between Macs and Windows.

The Solo and Pro

Business Access Solo has been designed for individuals who have multiple computers. With this service, users can transfer files, perform remote printing, access audio and log in from Windows, Mac, iOS, Android and Chromebook.

Business Access Pro is designed for small teams as well as individuals who need more functionality. The Pro includes all the features in Solo along with support for two users remotely accessing a computer at the same time.

Additional features include multi-to-multi monitor functions for both Windows and Mac, chat, remote wake, remote reboot, team management, desktop sharing and more.

Price and Availability

The Solo version is available for $5 per month ($60 per year) and the Pro version will run you $8.25 per month ($99 per year).

You can try the fully functional Business Access Solo and Pro free for seven days and when you are ready to purchase it, you can do so here.