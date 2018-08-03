About Us   |   Advertise

Small Missouri Brewery Offends Hindu Group with Depiction of Lord Ganesha

by In Marketing Tips 0
0
Shares
|
Print This Article
Email this Article

0
Shares
Email this Article Print This Article
The Daily Caller Publisher Channel Content by
The Daily Caller
Springfield Brewing Company Offended Hindus -- Faces Public Backlash

Hindus protested a Missouri Brewery’s use of their deity Lord Ganesha’s image to promote its new IPA, prompting the company to apologize and remove it.

Springfield Brewing Company Offended Hindus

Springfield Brewing Company unveiled a new IPA beer with a label depicting Lord Ganesha holding a beer. Rajan Zed, president of the Universal Society of Hinduism, objected to the brewery’s use of the Hindu deity, saying that it was offensive to use his image to promote business or any other agenda.

“Feelings of Hindu devotees are hurt by trivialization of revered Hindu deities whom they worship,” Zed said, according to Springfield News-Leader.

The brewery discovered Zed’s objections via a google alert, immediately removed the artwork from their website and issued an apology.

“SBC sincerely apologizes to Rajan Zed and the Universal Society of Hinduism for the inappropriate usage of Lord Ganesha on our beer brand, Bombay Brown IPA,” the brewery said in a statement.

“We immediately removed the Bombay Brown artwork from our website, which was the only place this imagery resided,” the brewery added.

Hindus worship Lord Ganesha, who they believe to be the son of the deity Shiva, as a remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom, according to The Associated Press. They generally pray to and invoke him before undertaking any major task or project.

Republished by permission. Original here.

Photo via Shutterstock Comment ▼

The Daily Caller

The Daily Caller The Daily Caller is a 24-hour news publication providing its audience with original reporting, in-depth investigations, thought-provoking commentary and breaking news. In six years, The Daily Caller readership has grown to more than 16.5 million unique visitors per month and draws more than 59 million monthly pageviews.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2018, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap

What is Digital Knowledge Management & Why Should Small Businesses Care?



We are witnessing a major shift: the rise of AI services like Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant are changing how consumers find and interact with small businesses. Watch this webinar and find out what you can do to power your business across all the new services of today and tomorrow.






No, Thank You