Normally when I’m stuck for ideas I put an animal in an office and see what happens. Lately, however, I’ve been going more with anthropomorphic objects — bananas, basketballs, etc …

This cartoon with a teddy bear is sort of a middle ground, I guess. And, looking at it now, I think I might have made him look a little sad. But, I mean, he’s a teddy bear — how sad can he be?