Mobile devices, especially phones, are ubiquitous. Everyone who has a phone carries it everywhere and people use it for simple and complex interactions alike. From chatting to shopping, the uses for mobile phones seems endless. We asked members of the Young Entrepreneur Council for their thoughts on the best mobile trends that they’ve used or experienced.



“Mobile devices are one of the best ways to interact with potential customers. What’s one mobile trend that you’ve noticed lately in the small business space? “

Top Mobile Trends

Here’s what YEC community members had to say:

1. Simple Design

“Simplicity, in many aspects, wins. Mobile users want a web design that is easy and simple to use, but they also want as seamless a payment strategy as possible. Make sure that your app is ready and able to take payments in a quick and easy fashion.” ~ Andrew Schrage, Money Crashers Personal Finance

2. Progressive Web Apps

“A Progressive Web App is a web application that takes advantage of new web technologies like Service Workers and the Cache API to create a native-like experience. They are fast, can do push notifications, and work offline. PWAs are great for small businesses because they only have to manage one codebase and they can avoid the expense of creating a native application.” ~ Vik Patel, Future Hosting

3. SMS Marketing

“SMS marketing has increased with many more text message campaigns with promotions and offers that small business audience likes to receive.” ~ John Rampton, Calendar

4. GPS Related Marketing

“There are many more brands contacting me on the go through my mobile device based on my location, which is great because the deals come to me rather than having to search for them.” ~ Serenity Gibbons, Naacp

5. Charging Stations

“In the event industry, we are noticing that mobile device charging stations are at every event these days. You’re not directly interacting with your customers, but you are facilitating their interactions with you in the most simple way possible, making sure their phones are charged!” ~ Jessica Gonzalez, InCharged

6. WhatsApp

“As our global presence has grown and we’ve received more international inquiries, connecting over more than just email has been key. We use WhatsApp for texting and hopping on calls with clients overseas. It keeps costs down but allows our international clients to feel like they are getting the same treatment as local clients.” ~ Leila Lewis, Be Inspired PR

7. Facebook Messenger Chatbots

“Small businesses love Facebook and I’ve noticed that some of them have been incorporating Messenger bots. It could be as simple as having an automated message saying that they will respond as soon as possible or as advanced as answering frequently asked questions.” ~ Syed Balkhi, WPBeginner

8. Transactional Texting

“So much can get lost in emails. What we’re seeing more of is the use of text for transactional activities. Things like receipts, confirmations of payment, shipping confirmations, appointment reminders, etc. These are all highly useful and relevant to the user who receives them and it improves the service of the business by getting these automations in place.” ~ Baruch Labunski, Rank Secure

9. Live Stream Video

“A lot of small businesses, especially restaurants or event companies, utilize live stream video to attract people to the restaurant or party. By posting a live video, their online followers can get a pulse for what the scene is like and decide to stop on by. They say a picture is worth a thousand words, well, I say videos are priceless for marketing.” ~ Andy Karuza, FenSens

