TribeFluence Wants to Connect Small Businesses with Influencer Marketers

TribeFluence has an influencer marketing solution which connects brands with macro and micro- influencers.

The company has signed a new deal with Click & Clear Communications, making it the first authorized TribeFluence Marketing platform provider in the US. The deal comes as the influencer market is slated to grow from an estimated $2 billion in 2017 to $10 billion by 2020, according to Adweek.

As it applies to small businesses, one of the great features of TribeFluence is it gives micro-influencers access to the monetization of their social media presence. This translates to affordable access to influencer marketing for small businesses.

What is Influencer Marketing?

Influencer marketing leverages social media personalities who specialize in a particular niche. This can be everything from technology reviews to health and fitness, makeup tutorials, fashion and much more.

By tapping into the influence these personalities have over their audience, brands try to reach potential customers through the influencer to market their products or services. This has resulted in delivering 11X higher ROI than traditional forms of digital marketing.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

TribeFluence Influencer App

The TribeFluence platform brings advertisers and branders together to find the right fit for both parties. The app can be applied to Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube users.

It gives brands a targeted audience for their product or service and influencers a way to monetize their social media channel.

By identifying the most impactful influencer with the most relevant audience, TribeFluence gives brands more reach.

The company does this by connecting micro and macro influencers locally, regionally and globally creating uniquely branded content. The company says this produces connections that are more authentic with audiences. This is especially true when it comes to micro-influencers.

In a release, the company says micro-influencer marketing is five to six times more cost-effective than macro influencers. TribeFluence also claims micro-influencers get more than 50% engagement and can drive over 20 times more conversations on social media than large celebrity-driven macro influencer campaigns.

The CEO and Founder of TribeFluence, Johnny Vieria explained, “The task of reaching a large number of social media personalities can prove challenging. TribeFluence has streamlined this process giving clients a more robust and cost-effective advertising mix that garners a higher rate of brand loyalty.”

You can download the app from Google Play or the App Store.