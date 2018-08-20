10 Types of IT Services Your Business Can Provide

If you’re thinking about starting an IT business, one of the essential steps is specifying your services. No two IT companies are the same because there are tons of different opportunities out there for delivering value to clients.

Types of IT Services

Here are some popular types of IT services to consider.

Managed IT Service

Many IT service providers that work with small businesses are called managed service providers. This can actually encompass a variety of specifics, but allows the business to service the company’s network on an ongoing basis at a regular rate. It is often less costly for companies over time, since it can prevent expensive problems from forming in the first place.

This is the type of service that Joerg Laves eventually landed on for his business, IT Secure Services. Laves says, “We decided to make the change from reacting to problems and move toward a standards based configuration where we provide surveillance to see what’s going on and resolve issues before they actually turn into problems.”

On Demand IT

Another way to structure an IT service business is by offering services on demand. You can still offer the same variety of specific functions. But instead of companies paying a regular monthly fee, they just pay for each individual service when they need it.

Network Setup

You could also offer a preliminary setup service for businesses just looking to get their networks up and running. It’s possible to offer this as a standalone service, but could be even more valuable as part of a managed IT package.

Network Security

Cybersecurity is a major concern for all businesses. So evaluating and responding to potential threats is a popular service for a lot of IT businesses. IT Secure offers this as one of the services in its managed IT offerings. But some businesses also offer it as a separate service.

Database Management

A database is the system that a business uses to monitor and access its data throughout the lifecycle. It would include things like customer and employee information, sales and finances. Database management includes organizing that data to ensure compliance, security and performance of data-driven applications.

Cloud Computing

This category includes any type of IT service that is delivered over the internet or a dedicated cloud network. So a cloud platform or SaaS offering would fall into this category. So essentially, you could create a type of software that is delivered to users over the cloud and then charge them a membership fee for the ability to access it.

Software Support

If you enjoy dealing with software products like those that run databases, spreadsheets or multimedia, you can offer a service where you provide support for users that are in need of technical fixes. You can focus on a specific type of software or list of programs, or offer a more generalized service.

Data Storage

You can also simply provide a platform or service for companies or individuals to store their data. You can provide a cloud platform or on-premises storage option for system backups or additional storage so that users don’t have to keep everything on their main devices. You could also combine this with a security offering if you deal with sensitive or proprietary data.

VoIP Service

VoIP stands for Voice over Internet Protocol. You can offer an online service that allows your clients to communicate with others via voice calling, either on an ongoing or as-needed basis. You can even add this service in as an option for a managed IT service, as IT Secure Services does.

Computer Repair

If you prefer working with hardware like computers, motherboards and graphics cards, you can provide repair services for companies or individuals in your area. This type of work does usually require meeting with clients in person at some point, so you probably need to focus your target market within your local community.