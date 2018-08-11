Verizon Webinar Shows You How to Think Mobile First in Digital Marketing



If you want to explore how mobile is impacting the digital presence of your business, then make time to attend the ‘How Mobile Ate the Web — and 7 Ways Small Businesses Can Capitalize’ webinar.

Presented by Small Business Trends Founder and CEO Anita Campbell in collaboration with Verizon Business Markets, it will be held live online on August 15, 2018 at 2:00 pm ET.

The webinar will look at the growth of mobile and how it now has overtaken desktop browsing. For small businesses still looking at desktop browsing as their primary gateway, the webinar will point out why they should think mobile first.

Campbell will draw from her experiences running a digital enterprise with millions of monthly visitors to show you what works on mobile.

She will be discussing AMP (accelerated mobile pages), progressive web apps vs true mobile apps, mobile templates vs responsive websites, the search engine “knowledge panel” for your business, and more.

Click on the red box and register to attend the webinar for free.

Register Now

Featured Events, Contests and Awards

CouchCon by Wistia: The Free Virtual Deep-Dive into Marketing

August 14, 2018, Online

Save your seat for CouchCon – a virtual conference on all things video marketing. Wistia’s lined up 13 industry leaders who’ve used video to solve some of their biggest marketing challenges and are eager to share how you can do the same. From creating successful video campaigns to engaging with your audience, each session is designed to help provide marketers like you with advanced techniques to take your video marketing game to the next level. Whether you’re watching CouchCon from your living room, the local coffee shop, or the office, it’s all completely free. That means you can get access to all sorts of awesome video marketing content without spending a penny or leaving your couch! Join thousands of other marketers and register today.

WEBINAR August 15, 2PM ET (11AM PT): How Mobile Ate the Web – and 7 Ways Small Businesses Can Capitalize

August 15, 2018, Online

Browsing via mobile devices has overtaken and now exceeds desktop computer browsing. Sadly, most marketers and business owners still look at their company web presence using desktop devices – but that’s not what most of their visitors are seeing! Visitors are seeing it through mobile devices. In this webinar we’ll explore how users find and get to businesses using mobile devices. We’ll look at the latest trends, and whether your business needs them or should ignore them, including:

AMP (accelerated mobile pages), progressive Web apps vs true mobile apps, mobile templates vs responsive websites, the search engine “knowledge panel” for your business, the mobile-first Google index, leveraging third party reviews and their impact on mobile visitors, and much more. Join us on August 15, 2PM ET (11AM PT) by registering today!

Growth & Success Con

September 17, 2018, Online

This small business virtual conference is dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs at all stages who are stuck in the daily grind of building their businesses and struggle to get solid advice and guidance. An amazing panel of experts in various disciplines and business coaches will share tips & tricks on topics including Growth, Marketing, Management & Business Building for Success. Register today!

Dreamforce 2018

September 25, 2018, San Francisco, CA

Every year, the world’s most innovative minds come to Dreamforce to inspire, excite, and motivate attendees. Past speakers include Michelle Obama, Taraji P. Henson, Klaus Schwab, and Susan Wojcicki. With 2,700+ sessions to help every role in every industry succeed, opportunities to get hands-on with the latest product innovations, and thousands of Trailblazers to learn from, Dreamforce is not to be missed. Register now to lock in your spot and blaze your trail to the best Dreamforce ever!

More Events

More Contests

This weekly listing of small business events, contests and awards is provided as a community service by Small Business Trends.

You can see a full list of events, contest and award listings or post your own events by visiting the Small Business Events Calendar.