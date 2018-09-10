10 Effective Ways to Transform Your Business – And Yourself

Leverage the Power of These Social Media Monitoring Tools

If you want to make the most of your social media strategy, you need to choose the tools that most closely align with your particular goals and functions. There are plenty of monitoring tools out there that you can use to save time and gain valuable insights. Adeyemi Adisa lists some of the top options in this post on Onaplatterofgold.com.

Share Quotes on Instagram Using These Quote Makers

If you like to share quotes or bite-sized pieces of information in your Instagram images, you could benefit from using a quote maker. In this Mostly Blogging post, Janice Wald offers a list of free and easy tools. Then BizSugar members shared thoughts on the post here.

Analyze Your Twitter Marketing and Content with These Tools

Some Twitter content tends to be more effective than others. To help your business make the most of every single post, it helps to analyze your content. Here, Mitt Ray of Social Media Examiner details some helpful tools you can use to really dig into your Twitter content and learn about what works best for your business.

Engage with Your Audience Using Podcasting

Podcasting has been around for years. But the industry is still growing and presenting new opportunities for marketers. If you have yet to make use of this communication method to communicate with your audience, check out this Marketing Land post by Robin Kurzer for more information.

Effectively Structure Your Google Adwords Campaigns

If you want to advertise your business online, you need to know about Google Adwords. There are different ways to structure campaigns, with some options more effective than others. Here, Gary Shouldis of 3Bug Media shares a blog post and a video that explains exactly how to make the most of your efforts.

Boost Your Ecommerce ROI with These Tweaks

If you have an ecommerce shop, you need to make some investments to grow your sales. But you also need to be sure that those investments are going to bring you worthwhile returns. In this GetResponse post, John Stevens offers some small tweaks you can make to boost your ROI.

Make Use of Google’s “Near Me” Feature

If you have a local business, you need to make it as easy as possible for potential customers to find you. Google offers plenty of tools to help you gain visibility, including the “Near Me” search option. In this Bright Local post, William Munir goes into detail about this tool and why it’s important for local businesses.

Use This Guide for Online Business Promotion

Whether you have a fully online business or a local storefront, you could benefit from promoting your offerings online. But since online business promotion is such a massive undertaking, it can sometimes seem overwhelming. So check out the guide in this Sprout Mentor post by Hildah Mwende for more information. Then see what the BizSugar community is saying about the post here.

Ensure Your Next Collaboration with Influencers Is a Success

Influencers can be a major asset to your next marketing campaign. They can help you leverage a larger audience and create authentic relationships with new customers. To make sure that your next campaign is successful, take a look at this blog post on The Social Media Hat by Michaela Underdahl.

Consider Which Type of MBA to Pursue

Higher education can help you learn valuable information to run your business effectively. Some entrepreneurs choose to invest in an MBA. But there are actually multiple different types of MBAs out there to choose from. Check out this Biz Penguin post by Ivan Widjaya to learn more about the options available.

