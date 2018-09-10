10 Tips for Looking at Common Business Issues in a Completely New Way

Entrepreneurs tend to think a bit differently than others. Running a business requires plenty of creating thinking and problem solving. But even the most unique minds can get stuck from time to time. So if you’ve fallen into a rut or routine, here are some tips from members of the small business community to help you look at some common business issues in a new or different way.

Build Sustainable Sales with a Community Mindset

Lots of companies tout their ability to treat customers as individuals. But there’s also value in treating customers as members of a larger group, since that can lead to a valuable sense of community. Jeanette McMurtry elaborates in this Target Marketing post.

Consider the Difference Between an Accountant and a Bookkeeper

If you’re looking for help managing your small business’s finances, you may be in the market for an accountant or a bookkeeper. Some entrepreneurs tend to get these two titles mixed up. But as Sammy Siddique points out in this Acuity post, there are some key differences between the two. So it’s important to carefully consider which is the best fit for your business.

Invest in Omnichannel Marketing

If you tend to rely on one main tactic or channel for your marketing efforts, you could be missing out on some real opportunities. As Stella Saroyan explains in this AM Navigator post, you can make your strategy go farther by investing in omnichannel marketing. And BizSugar members offered commentary on the post here.

Determine What to Post on Social Media

You’ve probably spent a fair amount of time considering which social media platforms to use and how to shape your overall strategy. But you should also be putting effort into crafting each individual post. If you’re unclear on what precisely to post on social media, check out this Prepare 1 post by Blair Evan Ball for tips.

Earn Extra Income with Affiliate Marketing

If you’re not already using affiliate marketing as a revenue stream for your business, you could really be missing out. Some entrepreneurs may think you can’t earn a significant amount of money this way. But Ivan Widjaya argues otherwise in this Biz Epic post.

Improve Your Marketing Using These Psychological Triggers

Marketing is really all about impacting people’s thoughts and behavior. So it makes sense to think about psychology when crafting your strategy. In this Crowdspring post, Amanda Bowman shares five powerful psychological triggers that you could consider to improve your marketing efforts.

Boost Your Rankings Without Creating Content or Building Links

Content marketing and link building are popular tactics for building SEO. But they’re not the only options if you want to boost your site rankings. In this post, Neil Patel offers some suggestions for getting found online beyond those obvious strategies.

Avoid These Social Media Marketing Mistakes

Not every business necessarily finds success on social media. If you’re not sure how to use it effectively, you could actually be doing more harm than good. David John Wyatt details some of the top mistakes that businesses tend to make on social media in this Kikolani post. And you can see what BizSugar members are saying about the post here.

Create an Effective Editorial Calendar

If you are going to use a blog, social media or any type of online content for your business, it’s important to stay on schedule with your content creation. An editorial calendar can help you plan ahead and stay on track throughout the year. Learn more about this tool in this Search Engine Journal post by Maddy Osman.

Use Social Media for Recruiting

You probably already use social media to promote your business. But you could be missing out on another potential function of these platforms. In this Social Media HQ post, Christian Zilles offers some thoughts on how businesses can use social media for recruiting.

