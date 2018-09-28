Samsung Announces Details for Big 6-inch Galaxy A7 Smartphone

Image capturing capability in smartphones is one of the key features consumers look for in their device. With the new Galaxy A7, Samsung has ticked all of the boxes on this aspect of this particular smartphone with three cameras. Yes, that is not a typo, three cameras.

The three cameras will provide a great marketing angle, but what is even more important is Samsung has finally put some premium specs in a mid-range phone. While $1,000+ flagship phones get all the attention, most consumers don’t spend their money on the high-end phones.

For small business owners looking for a mid-range phone with premium features from a top tier brand, the A7 might be the right device. The only caveat is Samsung still hasn’t announced the price, but a statement by DJ Koh offers a hint.

In the press release, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division at Samsung Electronics, DJ Koh implied this phone is created for a wide audience. Koh said, “Samsung is committed to delivering meaningful innovation to all consumers across the Galaxy family, no matter who they are or where they are in the world.”

Triple Lens

The triple-lens configuration starts with an 8MP 120-degree Ultra-Wide Lens to capture wide-angle images, a 24MP main camera, and a depth lens for out-of-focus Bokeh effects. The cameras are further optimized with Samsung’s intelligent Scene Optimizer, which adjusts the color, contrast, and brightness based on the subject being captured.

The front camera also has premium specs at 24MP, adjustable LED flash, and a Selfie Focus feature to provide Bokeh effect to your selfies.

2018 Galaxy A7: The Rest of the Specs

The primary specs for the Galaxy A7 are solid, which begin with an octa-core processor running at 2.20GHz, a 6.0” FHD+ (1080×2220) Super AMOLED display, and 4 or 6GB of RAM with 64 or 128GB of storage.

You can take a look at the rest of the specs below.

The Future of Mid-Range Phones

Moving forward, the bulk of the sales for smartphones is going to be in the mid to low-range segment in developing countries around the world. Companies like Xiaomi, OnePlus and others have already established themselves in the mid-range segment with premium phones that are competitively priced.

In order for Samsung to compete in this segment, it has to price the A7 aggressively. With the A7 slated to hit select Asian and European market before it becomes available elsewhere, Samsung might be going for an aggressive pricing strategy.

The company said the A7 will be available later this fall and it will reveal more information about the phone at an event in Malaysia on October 11.