Whether you’re bouncing around a construction site with it or shuttling drywall in the back for a client’s basement renovation project, contractors need good trucks. Here’s a list of the best 2019 trucks for contractors.

Best 2019 Trucks for Contractors

2019 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van

Ford is a name that every contractor knows and these vans have long been a mainstay. This version has the latest GDI I-4 GAS engine that’s become a workhorse for the Ford family of work trucks. Still this van isn’t all work.

The nods to comfort travelling to and from the job include steering wheel audio controls, auxiliary audio input, and several WiFi Hotsposts. These start at $32.380 USD.

2019 Ram 1500 Laramie Crew Cab 4×4 5.7

You get V-8 engine towing capability that’s best in class with this truck that’s meant to haul those trailers to the job site. It’s top of the line as far as hauling and towing capability and offers the most ever in a RAM 1500. Works hard and adds a touch of class with 20′ Premium Aluminum Wheels too. MSRP is $61,245 USD.

2019 Chevy Silverado Service Truck

When your small business needs a fleet of trucks, you need the reliability of a 1 Ton SRW Crew w/ Rawson-Koenig Top Lift V8 engine. This utility/service truck has all the secure areas to keep tools safe and sound. It comes with power locks and windows, a backup camera and starts at $45,988 USD.

Best 2019 Class 2 Trucks for Contractors

2019 GMC Sierra 3500

Great for the solo contractors, this one offers the GMC easy open tailgate option that makes it easier to get material out. Top of the line is a V-8 engine that’s got all the power you need for major torque. MSRP starts at $34,940 USD.

2019 Isuzu NRR Cab Chassis

Some of the offshore trucks have made a name for themselves here. One of the reasons we included this one from Isuzu is the class-leading 5.2 4HK1-TC diesel engines. They go for an average of 375,000 miles. A good commercial truck that comes with a crew cab. MSRP: $78,995

2019 Hino Hybrid

Offering three years of warranty coverage regardless of mileage puts this one on our list for contractors making deliveries. The Hino Insight platform even offers remote diagnostics. There’s also 100 % steel construction. They offer a diesel electric 4 cycle 4-cylinder engine.

Best 2019 Class 3 Trucks for Contractors

2019 Ford F150

With a payload of 3,270 lbs and towing that can handle 13,200 lbs, there’s no doubt the F150 will be at the top of every contractor’s wish list this year again. Last years’ SuperCrew got a five-star safety rating from NHTSA and there’s no reason to think the military-grade, aluminum alloy bed wont impress this year again. A work truck has a starting price of $27,705 USD.

2019 Chevy Colorado

General Motors took a few years to perfect this medium sized work vehicle. They started back in 2015 to tweak it and the MSRP starts at $17,000 USD. Now these will tow a max of 7,700 lbs to haul trailers for things like smaller trailers for residential jobs.

2019 Toyota Tacoma

Contractors of all sorts looking for a good truck that’s reasonably priced and tough enough for the job site should look at the 2019 Toyota Tacoma. The V6 engine has the power some of the other trucks in the same class can’t supply with smaller versions. However, the truck also has a 159-hp smaller option that still delivers power. MSRP starts at $23,818 USD, making the Tacoma one of the more reasonably priced editions to the contractor’s market.