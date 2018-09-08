8 Best Email Products for Small Business

The average office worker sends around 40 business emails and receives 121 emails every day. Emails remain a vital form of communication for businesses of all industries and many small businesses simply couldn’t survive without this instant and ultra-convenient method of communication.

Best Email Hosting for Small Business

With a range of different email hosting providers available, how do small businesses choose the best email platform? To give you a helping hand, take a look at the following eight best email hosting for small business.

Microsoft Office 365 Business Essentials

If your business relies on the sending and receiving large email attachments, Microsoft Office 365 Essentials could be the right email server for you. Microsoft Office 365 Business Essentials offers support for 150MG attachments, which is three times the size compared to many of their competitors.

Business Essentials also provides 50GB of storage per user meaning your team will be able to keep old, important emails for a long time, so you don’t lose important business emails.

Gmail’s GSuite

Google’s Gmail prides itself on being an ultra-reliable server for businesses, which guarantees 99.9% uptime. As well as using GSuite for sending and receiving business email, you can use it for video conferencing, cloud storage and file sharing, all invaluable tool for greater team efficiency and collaboration.

One of the best features of Gmail is its Undo Send feature, where you can recall emails that have been miss-sent, providing you act quickly.

GMX Mail

One of the best parts of GMX Mail’s free email account is that you can define how long your messages are stored in the server, so that you have control of when messages in specific folders get trashed.

GMX Mail has a spam protection feature, helping your business email inbox stay uncluttered and spam-free. With a virus protection feature, you’ll also have peace of mind your business emails are well protected from hackers.

iCloud Mail

iCloud Mail has some advanced email features that can be useful for small business users, including auto responder for when you or members of your team are unable to respond to emails. Providing email senders with an automated response can boost the professionality of your business, though it has to be said, auto responder is a feature available on most email servers.

Lycos Mail

There are times when small businesses need to block nuisance email addresses and specific domain names, so they don’t waste any time reading or responding to unproductive emails. With Lycos Mail you can block specific email addresses and domain names so precious company time isn’t wasted and inboxes unnecessarily clogged up.

Lycos Mail includes 500MG of storage, as well as virus checking and spam filtering features, to help keep your business emails protected.

Rackspace Email

Rackspace provides a host of email products aimed at catering for the needs of small businesses. Rackspace’s Plus Plan provides 30GM of cloud storage, instant messaging, ActiveSync support and Office-compatible apps, costing $3.50 a month.

The server’s extended Plus account brings an unlimited storage space via archiving, which can be useful for businesses that send and receive large numbers of emails.

AOL Mail

With advanced spam filters and virus protection, AOL Mail is another good choice for business email users. If your business stores a hefty amount of business emails, you won’t have to worry about running out of space and the AOL Mail feature comes with unlimited storage space.

Zoho Mail

Zoho Mail is a reliable and secure business email solutions, which can be customized to cater for your business’s communication needs. Zoho Mail provides custom domain-based email addresses for your employees. You can also set up different email groups for different teams and departments. Zoho Mail also provides a highly reliable 99.9% email uptime guarantee.

Zoho Mail isn’t free and its Professional package costs $6 per user per month.