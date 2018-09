Captions are a funny thing (literally and figuratively) — they need to adhere to the rules of good grammar and writing, but they also need to feel like they’re someone actually speaking.

For example, there’s a few sentence fragments in this caption, which aren’t great, but when you read it it does feel very verbal.

It’s a tricky balance, and I don’t always get it right, but it helps to remember that it’s also a talking chicken.