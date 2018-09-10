8 Best Digital Asset Management Software Products for Small Businesses

Digital asset management refers to the process of organizing, storing and retrieving a business’s rich media assets, such as podcasts, videos, photos and other multimedia content, and managing digital rights and permissions. Digital asset management software is specifically designed to catalogue, maintain and streamline the organization of multimedia content and digital rights and permissions.

By helping businesses store and organize digital assets more proficiently, digital asset management software can help small businesses improve collaboration, boost productivity, save time and make significant cost savings.

Any type of business that creates and stores digital assets could benefit from digital asset management software.

With a whole host of digital asset management software solutions available, which is the best for helping small business keep on top of their digital assets most adeptly and cost-effectively?

Digital Asset Management Software

Take a look at the following seven best digital asset management software solutions for small businesses.

Libris

Being one of the fastest and simplest cloud-based digital management platforms, Libris is a great choice for small businesses looking to store, organize and share visual media assets with greater ease and efficiency.

This simple-to-use visual asset management software will give your team greater control and flexibility, so anyone can upload, organize and share important creative assets. You can try a demo of the Libris platform for free.

AirTable

AirTable is an effective piece of software for businesses wanting to fine-tune their digital asset management, including editorial calendars for marketing purposes, project management files, inventory management plans, and other files. With AirTable’s easy-to-use marketing asset management template, you can centralize all your marketing assets into a single messaging and asset management template.

AirTable helps small business teams access their digital assets quickly and efficiently, meaning time isn’t wasted locating important digital files and assets. AirTable has a free package with basic features. Its Pro package has additional features and costs $20 per month.

Wiredrive

For small businesses with larger budgets to spend on powerful digital asset management software, Wiredrive could be one of the most effective platforms. With just one collaboration tool, Wiredrive helps your business manage all its digital assets and share and collaborate more efficiently.

With Wiredrive’s robust search and filtering, you can find exactly what you are looking for, helping boost productivity. Using Wiredrive, you can also build and share custom, branded presentations with ease. Wiredrive’s platform starts at $249 a month.

Canto

Canto is a digital asset management system designed to help businesses manage their brand assets more competently. With Canto you can tag, search, collaborate and report on your digital asset usage across your business.

The Canto system also helps keep your brand consistent with a central storage location for logos, videos, images, designs and other brand assets. You will need to contact Canto for a pricing quote based on your business’s specific digital asset management requirements.

BrandMaker

If you’re looking to protect and organize your digital files and assets library in an accessible location so that different team members can access assets with ease, BrandMaker is an effective and easy-to-use digital asset management solution for small businesses. You can create and manage all your digital assets and product information in one convenient, centralized location. You and your team can find and share content at any time and in any format with the BrandMaker platform.

BrandMaker’s digital asset management solutions are integrated with other marketing and sales functions, to help your business have complete brand control. Get in touch with BrandMaker to find out about pricing for its digital asset management solutions.

MerlinOne

If you are looking to save time, money and get your content and other digital assets faster, then MerlinOne is an effective digital asset management solution for small businesses. The MerlinOne digital asset management helps businesses centralize digital content, making it easier to find digital assets and share them quickly and efficiently.

It’s easy to edit files with MerlinOne’s digital asset management and its AI system automatically breaks down images piece by piece, helping you locate the right content faster and with fewer errors. Like with other digital asset management systems, you need to contact MerlinOne for information about pricing.

Brightspot

If you struggle to find an important digital asset when you need it, the Brightspot digital asset management platform will give you a helping hand. Brightspot provides high-speed, low-stress digital asset management solutions for media and brand publishers.

With Brightspot’s contextual search-powered platform, you can upload, find and edit your digital assets with ease and manage multi-media assets more proficiently, saving you and your team time, money and stress.

You can request a free demonstration to try out the Brightspot digital asset management platform.

SeePlus

SeePlus — a professional asset management tool by ACD Systems — helps you take back control over your digital workflow by keeping track of your Microsoft Office documents, PDF files and a variety of media files. This platform allows you to manage your entire file collection from a centralized interface.

The platform allows you to create a streamlined system where you can use hierarchical keywords, ratings, dates and categories to designate your files’ place in your workflow.